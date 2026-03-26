ETV Bharat / state

Stringent Measures Introduced To Check Involvement Of Students In Violence, Vandalism And Other Crime In Dehradun

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand administration has come out with a stringent set of measures to check the growing instances of students indulging in acts of violence, vandalism and other illegal acts in Dehradun. The city is an education hub, having renowned schools, prestigious colleges and universities.

The Uttarakhand Police have made it clear that any criminal activity by the students will no longer be taken lightly. While previously such instances were dismissed with a warning or a challan, the students will now be facing a criminal case if they indulge in acts like violence, rioting or any other type of crime.

Uttarakhand Home Secretary Shailesh Bagauli has stated, "The state government is taking this issue very seriously. Dehradun's image as an educational city will not be allowed to be tarnished at any cost. The era of letting students off with a warning is over. If any student disrupts law and order, strict legal action will be taken against him or her, which could impact their future."

Under the new guidelines, the management of all educational institutions, hostels and paying guest accommodations has been made accountable. All the colleges and universities have been instructed to maintain complete data on every student and make it available to the Police when sought. It has been mandated that any dispute resulting in violence or other crime within the institution be immediately reported to the Police.

Strict rules have also been made for the hostels and those running paying guest accommodations. They have been asked to ensure that no student is outside after 10 PM without a valid reason. If any student is found under suspicious circumstances late at night, action will be taken against them as well. Police officials are of the view that many incidents take place late at night and need to be controlled.