ETV Bharat / state

Strict Vigilance At International Borders Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Poll Results

During this timeframe, no vehicle or driver will be permitted to travel from West Bengal into Bangladesh or Bhutan, nor will they be allowed to enter the state from these two neighboring nations.

A strict vigil has been kept at the International Border, a day before counting of votes in West Bengal (ETV Bharat)

Acting in accordance with the ECI's directives, the district administration has announced that the international borders will remain completely closed to commercial vehicles for a period of 48 hours—specifically from 6:00 AM on Sunday, May 3, until 6:00 AM on Tuesday, May 5.

During this critical period, the Election Commission of India (ECI) is actively working to maintain law and order across both the state and the nation. Consequently, the three international borders shared with West Bengal have been sealed off 24 hours prior to the commencement of vote counting. The borders shared by India with Bhutan and parts of Bangladesh have been completely sealed.

Jalpaiguri: The counting of votes for the West Bengal Assembly elections is scheduled for Monday, following the polls.

However, certain exemptions have been granted. For instance, emergency services like healthcare are completely exempt from these restrictions. Additionally, tourists currently visiting Bhutan will be permitted to return to India. Furthermore, citizens who had traveled to Bhutan or Bangladesh for work-related purposes will be allowed to cross the border and return to their home country. In such instances, however, citizens will be required to produce valid documentation.

Moreover, citizens intending to travel to Bhutan or Bangladesh for tourism purposes may proceed to the neighboring countries after presenting valid documents and providing details regarding their itinerary at the border checkpoints. Vehicles associated with emergency services will also be granted exemptions. In such cases, permission to enter or exit the state via the border will be granted only after a thorough inspection of the vehicle and a verification of the accompanying documents.

Following the issuance of these directives, the border gates at Kalchini—located along the Bhutan frontier in Banarhat—have been closed since early morning. The Jaigaon-Bhutan border also remains closed. Separately, the India-Bangladesh border at Fulbari—situated near Siliguri—has also been sealed off. However, specifically regarding the Bangladesh border, entry restrictions have been imposed primarily on Bangladeshi citizens.

A directive issued by Sandeep Kumar Ghosh, the District Magistrate of Jalpaiguri, states: "While emergency medical services and the movement of daily essential commodities will continue uninterrupted across the India-Bangladesh and India-Bhutan borders, all other forms of cross-border movement shall remain suspended for the time being."

It is anticipated that the closure of these borders will have a significant impact on local traders and businesses. Concerns are being raised that local traders in the region could face significant financial losses, primarily due to the suspension of cross-border movement at the Jaigaon and Kalchini borders.

Rajesh Pradhan, a local businessman at the Kalchini border, stated, "The area has been virtually deserted since this morning. If the border gates remain closed for two days, our businesses will suffer heavy losses."