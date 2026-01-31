ETV Bharat / state

Strict Action Planned, As Kedarnath Temple Moves To Ban Mobiles, Cameras; Heavy Fines Proposed

Rudraprayag: Preparations have begun to impose a ban on the use of mobile phones and cameras within the Kedarnath Temple premises in Uttarakhand to preserve the sanctity of the shrine and improve darshan arrangements.

The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and the district administration are jointly working on a detailed action plan. A proposal is also in place to impose heavy fines on violators.

Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the Kedarnath Temple during the Char Dham Yatra, which begins around mid-April. However, in recent years, incidents of people carrying mobile phones into the temple premises to take photos, shoot videos, and make reels have steadily increased.

This not only affects the temple's sanctity, but also inconveniences other devotees during darshan. Keeping these issues in mind, the district administration and the temple committee have decided to strictly implement a ban on mobile phones and cameras. The decision will take effect before the upcoming pilgrimage season begins.

Under this plan, mobile phone use will be completely prohibited on the temple premises. Prateek Jain, District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, said that a detailed strategy regarding the mobile ban and penalties is being prepared in coordination with the temple committee.