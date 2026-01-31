Strict Action Planned, As Kedarnath Temple Moves To Ban Mobiles, Cameras; Heavy Fines Proposed
Ahead of the yatra, officials are preparing to enforce strict rules on phones, reels and videography within Kedarnath Temple to reduce crowd disturbance during darshan.
Published : January 31, 2026 at 10:12 AM IST
Rudraprayag: Preparations have begun to impose a ban on the use of mobile phones and cameras within the Kedarnath Temple premises in Uttarakhand to preserve the sanctity of the shrine and improve darshan arrangements.
The Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee and the district administration are jointly working on a detailed action plan. A proposal is also in place to impose heavy fines on violators.
Every year, lakhs of devotees visit the Kedarnath Temple during the Char Dham Yatra, which begins around mid-April. However, in recent years, incidents of people carrying mobile phones into the temple premises to take photos, shoot videos, and make reels have steadily increased.
This not only affects the temple's sanctity, but also inconveniences other devotees during darshan. Keeping these issues in mind, the district administration and the temple committee have decided to strictly implement a ban on mobile phones and cameras. The decision will take effect before the upcoming pilgrimage season begins.
Under this plan, mobile phone use will be completely prohibited on the temple premises. Prateek Jain, District Magistrate of Rudraprayag, said that a detailed strategy regarding the mobile ban and penalties is being prepared in coordination with the temple committee.
He stated that the use of mobile phones and the making of reels within the temple complex troubles other devotees, and that this will not be tolerated under any circumstances this time.
Vijay Kapruwan, Vice Chairman of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, said the decision to ban mobile phones on the temple premises was taken at a committee meeting. He added that devotees come with faith to seek Baba Kedar's blessings, but because of some individuals, the darshan arrangements are disrupted.
Strict steps will be taken this time to ensure smooth arrangements. This initiative by the administration and the temple committee is expected to maintain the religious sanctity of Kedarnath Dham and provide devotees with a peaceful, smooth darshan experience.
It is worth noting that after the temple gates open, a huge rush of pilgrims is seen during the Kedarnath Yatra. During this period, there is also a surge in people making reels, which leads to difficulties for other devotees.
In view of this, the temple committee and the Rudraprayag district administration have tightened preparations. This time, strict action will be taken against those making reels and doing videography at Kedarnath Dham.
