ETV Bharat / state

Stray Elephant Tramples Two Women To Death In 24 Hours In Chhattisgarh's Korba

Korba: Two women were trampled to death within 24 hours in the Katghora forest division of Chhattisgarh's Korba by the same elephant that had strayed from its herd. On Thursday, a woman from Chandapur, a hamlet of Binjhara village under Jagta Range, was killed by the pachyderm, while another woman from Chaitma Range met with the same fate a day before.

The deceased, Meena Bai (36), had an encounter with the jumbo on her way to the field in the morning. According to eyewitnesses, the elephant first tore off her arm, threw it away and bludgeoned her head with tusks. A team from the forest department and the administration visited the spot and handed over an immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 to the family of the victim.

"An immediate compensation of Rs 25,000 has been given to the affected family. The lone elephant is quite aggressive, and it is being monitored. Efforts are being made to drive it away," Katghora Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Kumar Nishant said.

Murali Sant, a resident of Binjhara village, said the elephant has been roaming in the area for the past few days, but there was no alert from the administration. "The Sarpanch was informed at midnight on Wednesday. Neither a siren vehicle was sent to the village, nor was proper information given. This is why the woman died. She was a poor woman who earned a living by making bricks. The forest department also ignores the local public representatives. There is no concern for the interests of ordinary people. People are losing their lives due to continuous negligence," he said.

The elephant had killed a 60-year-old woman around 3 am on Wednesday when the victim, identified as Phoolsundari Manjhawar and her husband, from Nimpani village under Chaitma forest range, were asleep in the courtyard of their residence. "The woman woke up on hearing the trumpets of an elephant nearby and started running. The wild animal chased her and trampled her to death, while her husband managed to save himself by hiding under the bed," the DFO said.