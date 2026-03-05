Stray Dogs Maul Two-Year-Old Boy To Death In Punjab's Gurdaspur
A boy died after being attacked by stray dogs while playing outside his house near Dhariwal town.
Gurdaspur: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside his house near Dhariwal town in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police sources said. The deceased child has been identified as the son of Indras, a labourer living near Shah Pump, they said.
The incident took place when the child was playing outside the house while his mother was inside the house. According to locals, a group of stray dogs roaming in the street dragged the child from the gate and attacked him. On hearing the child's cries, residents rushed to the spot, following which the dogs fled.
Resident Balvir Singh stated that the child was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to Civil Hospital Gurdaspur. However, doctors there declared him dead.
Following the incident, residents demanded action from the administration and the municipal council. They said that the number of stray dogs in the area has been increasing continuously. Locals stated that several dog attack incidents in the region had been reported earlier.
They have appealed to the authorities to take immediate and concrete steps to prevent the "growing menace" of stray dogs in the area and to prevent such incidents in the future. Meanwhile, local authorities had yet to comment on the incident or any planned response.
