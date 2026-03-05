ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Maul Two-Year-Old Boy To Death In Punjab's Gurdaspur

Gurdaspur: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs while playing outside his house near Dhariwal town in Punjab's Gurdaspur district, police sources said. The deceased child has been identified as the son of Indras, a labourer living near Shah Pump, they said.

The incident took place when the child was playing outside the house while his mother was inside the house. According to locals, a group of stray dogs roaming in the street dragged the child from the gate and attacked him. On hearing the child's cries, residents rushed to the spot, following which the dogs fled.

Resident Balvir Singh stated that the child was rushed to a private hospital, where doctors referred him to Civil Hospital Gurdaspur. However, doctors there declared him dead.