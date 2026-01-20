ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Maul Three-Year-Old Girl To Death In Moradabad

Murshad Khan, the victim, was playing with others on Monday evening when the incident took place. Bilari SHO said the family won't pursue legal action.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 20, 2026 at 3:10 PM IST

Moradabad: A three-year-old girl from Kazipura village under the Bilari police limits of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the victim was playing with other children on Monday evening. When she didn't return home for a long time, the family members started looking for her. Her body was found near a pond surrounded by stray dogs.

Police said the victim has been identified as Murshad Khan, the young daughter of Naushad, who works as a goldsmith. He has one son and two daughters. Murshad was the youngest.

It is learnt that when Murshad was playing, six stray dogs suddenly surrounded them. While some children managed to escape, Murshad was trapped by the felines and dragged to some distance near a pond, where they started mauling her.

Murshad Khan, the victim.
Murshad Khan, the victim. (ETV Bharat)

By the time the family managed to rescue her, she was dead. "My daughter was playing when five to six stray dogs dragged her away, and she died from their constant bites. She was buried on Tuesday morning. Several people in his area were attacked by Stray dogs before. The administration must take immediate measures to prevent such incidents to save lives," Naushad said.

Bilari SHO KK Singh said, "A three-year-old girl named Naushad from the Kazipura area was playing with other children when a pack of stray dogs attacked her. She died subsequently. I have spoken to the family. They refused to pursue any legal action. The child has already been buried."

