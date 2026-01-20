ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Maul Three-Year-Old Girl To Death In Moradabad

Moradabad: A three-year-old girl from Kazipura village under the Bilari police limits of Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the victim was playing with other children on Monday evening. When she didn't return home for a long time, the family members started looking for her. Her body was found near a pond surrounded by stray dogs.

Police said the victim has been identified as Murshad Khan, the young daughter of Naushad, who works as a goldsmith. He has one son and two daughters. Murshad was the youngest.