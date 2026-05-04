ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Maul Ten-Year-Old Girl To Death In Bundi

Bundi: The menace of stray dogs continues unabated in the Taleda subdivision of Bundi, where a girl was mauled to death on Monday morning in Alkodia village. The girl had sustained wounds all over her body.

The Police sent the child’s body for post-mortem to Taleda Hospital. The body was later handed over to her parents for performing her last rites. The Police and administrative officials have assured the family of adequate compensation.

Head Constable Mahesh Kumar Gautam of Taleda Police Station said, "The incident took place at around 6 AM on Monday when 10-year-old Rinku was attacked by a pack of dogs when she had gone some distance away from her house to defecate in the open. Hearing the girl's cries, the villagers and her family members rushed to the scene, but by then she had been mauled. The family members took the injured girl to Taleda hospital, where doctors declared her dead."