Stray Dogs Maul Ten-Year-Old Girl To Death In Bundi
The villagers are agitated over the failure of the authorities to check the menace of stray dogs and the threat posed by them.
Published : May 4, 2026 at 2:40 PM IST
Bundi: The menace of stray dogs continues unabated in the Taleda subdivision of Bundi, where a girl was mauled to death on Monday morning in Alkodia village. The girl had sustained wounds all over her body.
The Police sent the child’s body for post-mortem to Taleda Hospital. The body was later handed over to her parents for performing her last rites. The Police and administrative officials have assured the family of adequate compensation.
Head Constable Mahesh Kumar Gautam of Taleda Police Station said, "The incident took place at around 6 AM on Monday when 10-year-old Rinku was attacked by a pack of dogs when she had gone some distance away from her house to defecate in the open. Hearing the girl's cries, the villagers and her family members rushed to the scene, but by then she had been mauled. The family members took the injured girl to Taleda hospital, where doctors declared her dead."
Gautam said that upon receiving information about the incident, he immediately rushed to the spot and was joined by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Uma Sharma from Bundi, Taled's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Taylor, and Station House Officer (SHO) Deshraj Singh.
The agitated villagers said that they have repeatedly informed the authorities about the menace of stray dogs and the threat they pose, but the issue has not been addressed.
Earlier, on February 13, 2026, a girl was seriously injured in a stray dog attack at the premises of Modern School in Sitapur in Taleda. The girl is still undergoing treatment. The people are scared of the threat being posed by the stray dogs and want an early solution to the problem.