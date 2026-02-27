Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Kapurthala Village
Published : February 27, 2026 at 10:57 PM IST
Kapurthala: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Gilla village of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district.
According to information received, the child, identified as Itwari (8), was critically injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital Jalandhar for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during medical care.
Sources said the boy had accompanied his mother to the fields to deliver food to his father. After handing over the meal, he reportedly went to a nearby field to relieve himself. It was there that a pack of stray dogs attacked him and brutally mauled him.
The local residents are panicked and outraged. They are demanding that the administration take immediate and permanent measures to address the growing menace of stray dogs to prevent such tragedies in the future.
Recently, A five-year-old girl died after a pack of stray dogs attacked four children who had stepped out of their homes in the morning in the Dhaneipur area of Gonda in Uttar Pradesh. The incident occurred around 7 am near the primary school in Madhavganj, about 200 metres from the victim's house, Dhaneipur Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said. The deceased, Muskan, 5, had gone out along with her elder sister Mehak, 6, and two other children, Naitik and Sunaina, when the dogs attacked them. While the other children managed to escape, Muskan was seriously injured in the attack, Singh said.
The cases of dog bites have been increasing and in the last two months more than dozens of cases have been reported. As of early 2026, the Supreme Court of India has intensified directives regarding street dogs, focusing on public safety. This is for potential compensation for dog bites, and the accountability of caregivers. The court has ordered the removal of stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets to shelters to curb such accidents.
