Eight-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Kapurthala Village

The child succumbed to his injuries during medical care at the Civil Hospital in Jalandhar. ( ETV Bharat )

Kapurthala: In a tragic incident, an eight-year-old boy was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Gilla village of Sultanpur Lodhi in Kapurthala district. According to information received, the child, identified as Itwari (8), was critically injured in the attack and was immediately rushed to the Civil Hospital Jalandhar for treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries during medical care. Sources said the boy had accompanied his mother to the fields to deliver food to his father. After handing over the meal, he reportedly went to a nearby field to relieve himself. It was there that a pack of stray dogs attacked him and brutally mauled him.