ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Maul Elderly Man To Death In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur

Thanjavur: A pack of stray dogs mauled a 75-year-old man to death in the Kumbakonam area of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Chinnadurai, a resident of Jayankondam in Ariyalur district. He has been living on the Palakkarai-Chennai road in Kumbakonam for the past few years.

He was sleeping on the roadside near a private school in the Arulnagar area. In the wee hours of Thursday, more than 10 stray dogs suddenly started biting and mauling him.

It appears from the CCTV footage that the stray dogs continued attacking him for more than three minutes as he lay there, due to his age and disability. As it occurred at dawn, there was no immediate help for him.