Stray Dogs Maul Elderly Man To Death In Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
The deceased, Chinnadurai (75), was sleeping on the roadside near a private school in the Arulnagar area when over 10 stray dogs bit him repeatedly.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 7:23 PM IST
Thanjavur: A pack of stray dogs mauled a 75-year-old man to death in the Kumbakonam area of Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur district on Thursday, police said.
The deceased has been identified as Chinnadurai, a resident of Jayankondam in Ariyalur district. He has been living on the Palakkarai-Chennai road in Kumbakonam for the past few years.
He was sleeping on the roadside near a private school in the Arulnagar area. In the wee hours of Thursday, more than 10 stray dogs suddenly started biting and mauling him.
It appears from the CCTV footage that the stray dogs continued attacking him for more than three minutes as he lay there, due to his age and disability. As it occurred at dawn, there was no immediate help for him.
Meanwhile, an auto driver named Gopu came to his rescue after a while and chased away the dogs. When he rushed a severely injured Chinnadurai to the Kumbakonam government district headquarters hospital via a 108 ambulance, he succumbed to excessive bleeding.
"I was going for a ride around 3 am. At that time, the dogs were biting the old man as they were pulling a bag. As soon as we saw this, we stopped the auto, rescued the old man, and I took him to the hospital via an ambulance," Gopu said.
The Kumbakonam Taluka police station has registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.
The increasing number of stray dogs has increased fear among motorcyclists, the public, and pedestrians. Following this incident, the people of the area have demanded that the stray dogs be removed immediately.
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