ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Stray Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Girl To Death In Jhalawar's Jawahar Colony

Jhalawar: A serious incident has been reported in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. In the busy Jawahar Colony area, stray dogs attacked and killed a 3-year-old girl on Friday morning. The incident took place while the child was asleep. Municipal Council Commissioner Ashok Sharma, upon receiving information about the incident, said a team was sent to the spot as soon as possible.

Family members stated that little Gauri, the deceased, was living in a tent near the colony with her family. On Friday morning, around 5 am, her family members left the tent for their daily chores, leaving Gauri alone inside.

Between the time her family left and their return, approximately 10-12 stray dogs entered the tent and attacked the girl. The dogs dragged her about 100 m from the tent and mauled her to death. Afterwards, mourning and fear spread through the entire area.