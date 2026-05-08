Rajasthan: Stray Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Girl To Death In Jhalawar's Jawahar Colony
In Jhalawar, a pack of stray dogs killed a 3-year-old girl left alone in a tent, prompting public outcry and investigation.
Published : May 8, 2026 at 1:19 PM IST
Jhalawar: A serious incident has been reported in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district. In the busy Jawahar Colony area, stray dogs attacked and killed a 3-year-old girl on Friday morning. The incident took place while the child was asleep. Municipal Council Commissioner Ashok Sharma, upon receiving information about the incident, said a team was sent to the spot as soon as possible.
Family members stated that little Gauri, the deceased, was living in a tent near the colony with her family. On Friday morning, around 5 am, her family members left the tent for their daily chores, leaving Gauri alone inside.
Between the time her family left and their return, approximately 10-12 stray dogs entered the tent and attacked the girl. The dogs dragged her about 100 m from the tent and mauled her to death. Afterwards, mourning and fear spread through the entire area.
After discovering what had happened, the family chased away the dogs and rushed the injured child to the district hospital. There, doctors examined Gauri and declared her dead. Municipal Council Commissioner Ashok Sharma confirmed receiving the report of the child’s death caused by stray dogs.
Municipal Council personnel have been sent to the spot to gather details about the incident. He added that as per Supreme Court guidelines, an Animal Birth Control programme is being run in the district, under which stray dogs have been vaccinated. According to the court’s instructions, catching the dogs is prohibited; after vaccination, they are released back into the same area.
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