Stray Dogs Kill 18-Month-Old Girl In Karnataka
According to police, the child was standing outside her house when stray dogs dragged her, bit her indiscriminately, and killed her on the spot.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 12:24 PM IST
Raichur (Karnataka): A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed in an attack by stray dogs in K. Hanchinala Camp in Sindhanur Taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Anam, daughter of Razakasab, a native of Hosapete in Vijayanagar district. Six or seven stray dogs attacked the child after she woke up and came out of the house.
According to police, as soon as the child came out of the house, stray dogs dragged her, bit her indiscriminately, and killed her on the spot.
The parents mentioned in their complaint that "the child's face, hands, legs and stomach were seriously injured."
The incident has left the family and villagers in shock. They blamed the authorities for not taking action, even though several incidents of stray dog attacks resulting in injuries and deaths have been reported in the district. They demanded that the concerned authorities immediately take appropriate action to prevent such incidents from recurring.
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