ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Kill 18-Month-Old Girl In Karnataka

Raichur (Karnataka): A one-and-a-half-year-old girl was killed in an attack by stray dogs in K. Hanchinala Camp in Sindhanur Taluk of Raichur district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Anam, daughter of Razakasab, a native of Hosapete in Vijayanagar district. Six or seven stray dogs attacked the child after she woke up and came out of the house.

According to police, as soon as the child came out of the house, stray dogs dragged her, bit her indiscriminately, and killed her on the spot.