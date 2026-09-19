ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs Go Digital In Keralam's Kasaragod; Microchips To Serve As ‘Aadhaar’ For Canines

Kasaragod: Stray dogs in Kasaragod are set to get a digital identity of their own. In a first-of-its-kind initiative in Keralam, the Kasaragod Municipality and Animal Husbandry Department have launched a project to implant microchips in stray dogs, creating a centralised digital record for each animal.

The initiative aims to bring technology-driven monitoring to stray dog management, with each microchip storing detailed information about the animal and its treatment history.

The microchip is implanted under the skin on the left side of the dog's neck. The digital record can contain details such as the location where the dog was captured, vaccination history, reason for release, sterilisation details, follow-up treatment, GPS location, previous dog-bite incidents, medication schedules and revaccination plans. Information regarding the animal's death can also be updated in the system.

‘Shwan Suraksha’ Digital Platform

The system, developed by Bengaluru-based Data Power Technologies, operates through a digital platform called ‘Shwan Suraksha (Dog Saftey)’. The platform is already operational at two locations in Karnataka, while there are plans to expand the model to other parts of Keralam.

Under the Kasaragod initiative, stray dogs captured by the municipal dog-catching squad will be vaccinated against rabies and fitted with microchips before being released back into their environment.

Kasaragod Municipality estimates that around 4,000 stray dogs are present within its limits.

Municipal Vice Chairman Haneef said all stray dogs would eventually be covered under the programme.