Stray Dogs & Cats Put Patients' Safety At Risk In Mumbai Govt Hospitals
To manage stray animals, the BMC has undertaken various measures like geotagging of animals, strengthening of sterilisation centres, and setting up at least seven shelters.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 2:06 PM IST
Mumbai: Stray dogs and cats prowling around the campuses — even inside various wards — of major hospitals under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have become a major concern for doctors, patients and their attendants.
Repeated complaints of doctors, patients and visitors about the growing menace at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, JJ Hospital, St. George's Hospital, and King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital have fallen on deaf ears.
The issue was once again highlighted after a video depicting a brawl between cats and dogs within the hospital premises went viral on social media last week. "The rampant infestation of cats is repulsive, while the presence of dogs also poses danger. The authorities need to act on this immediately," a person is heard saying in the video.
"The filth left behind by the strays is emitting foul odours, which not only poses a risk to the patient's health but also is deteriorating the overall hygiene in the hospital," a resident doctor on rounds in KEM Hospital told ETV Bharat.
Most of the patients and doctors said they did not go on record, fearing action by municipal authorities. "These stray cats cause a lot of noise at night while scrambling over discarded food, disturbing patients and relatives. Furthermore, the felines defecate indiscriminately, posing a health risk," a relative of a patient at Sir JJ Hospital said on condition of anonymity.
In some instances, the issue of patient safety has become even more critical in OPD areas and wards, with a high number of strays loitering there.
The Supreme Court had directed the BMC to shift strays from the city premises to shelters. However, the civic body has not yet set up a single shelter. Official statistics put the number of stray dogs at over 90,000, highlighting the menace.
To manage stray animals, BMC has undertaken various measures like geotagging of animals, strengthening of sterilisation centres, and setting up at least seven shelters. Furthermore, it has issued directives to public places, like municipal hospitals, to bolster security within their own premises.
Dr Sangeeta Rawat, Dean of KEM Hospital, said, "We will instruct cleaning staff to remove stray animals from the hospital premises as soon as possible, and measures will be taken to ensure that they do not enter the facility again."
"I will have to gather information from every hospital on this issue to comment," executive health officer Daksha Shah said.
Meanwhile, Dr Ritesh Mistry, a general practitioner, cautioned that stray animals need to be vaccinated for citizens' safety. "The most significant threat is rabies, which is 100% fatal. If timely treatment is not administered, it can lead to a patient's death. Cats transmit Toxoplasmosis, which is particularly dangerous for pregnant women and can also lead to vision impairment. Worm infestations and the overall impact on hygiene constitute serious concerns," he said.
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