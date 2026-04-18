ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dogs & Cats Put Patients' Safety At Risk In Mumbai Govt Hospitals

A stray dog loiters in the premises of KEM Hopsital. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: Stray dogs and cats prowling around the campuses — even inside various wards — of major hospitals under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have become a major concern for doctors, patients and their attendants. Repeated complaints of doctors, patients and visitors about the growing menace at Dr RN Cooper Municipal General Hospital, JJ Hospital, St. George's Hospital, and King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital have fallen on deaf ears. A cat inside the geriatric department in the JJ Hospital. (ETV Bharat) The issue was once again highlighted after a video depicting a brawl between cats and dogs within the hospital premises went viral on social media last week. "The rampant infestation of cats is repulsive, while the presence of dogs also poses danger. The authorities need to act on this immediately," a person is heard saying in the video. "The filth left behind by the strays is emitting foul odours, which not only poses a risk to the patient's health but also is deteriorating the overall hygiene in the hospital," a resident doctor on rounds in KEM Hospital told ETV Bharat. A cat at the stairs of a BMC-run hospital. (ETV Bharat)