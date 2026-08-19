ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Menace Sparks Unique Protest In Madhya Pradesh As Man Arrives At Collectorate Wearing A Dog Mask

Khandwa: A unique protest took place at the Collectorate in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district during a public hearing on Monday. A man wearing a dog mask accompanied Leader of Opposition in Khandwa Municipal Corporation Deepak Rathore, and a group of people to raise concerns about stray dogs and alleged irregularities in their sterilisation.

Security guards initially stopped the group from entering the public hearing hall. But after a brief argument, they were allowed inside. The man wearing the dog mask began barking at officials, surprising those present. Several people gathered around and recorded the unusual protest on their mobile phones.

The protester did not make any statement himself. Rathore, however, took him to Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Sanjay Shukla and raised questions over the implementation of the dog sterilisation programme.

Rathore alleged that corruption had taken place in the name of dog sterilisation in Khandwa and claimed there was a lack of transparency in the scheme. "In Khandwa, corruption has taken place in the name of sterilisation, in the name of dog sterilisation. To expose that corruption, our Doggy brother had to come from Delhi," Rathore said.

He alleged that the municipal corporation had issued a bill for Rs 40 lakh for dog sterilisation. Rathore said an application had been submitted during the Collector's public hearing, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.

Rathore, accompanied by the man wearing the dog mask, also approached ADM Kashiram Badole. The masked protester handed over the complaint application to the ADM.