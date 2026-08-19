Stray Dog Menace Sparks Unique Protest In Madhya Pradesh As Man Arrives At Collectorate Wearing A Dog Mask
Khandwa's dog-mask protest highlighted concerns about stray dogs, as Opposition leader Deepak Rathore alleged an irregularity in a Rs 40 lakh sterilisation bill.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Khandwa: A unique protest took place at the Collectorate in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district during a public hearing on Monday. A man wearing a dog mask accompanied Leader of Opposition in Khandwa Municipal Corporation Deepak Rathore, and a group of people to raise concerns about stray dogs and alleged irregularities in their sterilisation.
Security guards initially stopped the group from entering the public hearing hall. But after a brief argument, they were allowed inside. The man wearing the dog mask began barking at officials, surprising those present. Several people gathered around and recorded the unusual protest on their mobile phones.
The protester did not make any statement himself. Rathore, however, took him to Municipal Corporation Executive Engineer Sanjay Shukla and raised questions over the implementation of the dog sterilisation programme.
Rathore alleged that corruption had taken place in the name of dog sterilisation in Khandwa and claimed there was a lack of transparency in the scheme. "In Khandwa, corruption has taken place in the name of sterilisation, in the name of dog sterilisation. To expose that corruption, our Doggy brother had to come from Delhi," Rathore said.
Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh: On the Sterilization of Dogs Case, Leader of Opposition in Khandwa Municipal Corporation, Deepak Rathore says, "In Khandwa corruption has taken place in the name of sterilization, in the name of dog sterilization. To expose that corruption, our Doggy… pic.twitter.com/e8m1c8VHgb— IANS (@ians_india) August 18, 2026
He alleged that the municipal corporation had issued a bill for Rs 40 lakh for dog sterilisation. Rathore said an application had been submitted during the Collector's public hearing, seeking an inquiry into the alleged irregularities.
Rathore, accompanied by the man wearing the dog mask, also approached ADM Kashiram Badole. The masked protester handed over the complaint application to the ADM.
The application sought greater transparency in the sterilisation drive and action to provide relief to residents from the city's stray dog problem. It also called for an impartial inquiry if any irregularities were found in implementing the programme and strict action against those responsible.
Rathore said the protest also aimed to highlight the difficulties residents face because of stray dogs, particularly children and pedestrians.
Rathore said the number of people affected by stray dog attacks had become a serious concern.
He added, "Day by day, dogs are targeting humans and animals as their prey. Nearly 13,225 people have already fallen victim. Despite the municipal corporation spending lakhs, the number of dogs is not decreasing but increasing, causing a lot of trouble for pedestrians at night. Children are scared to go to school."
#WATCH | Khandwa, MP | Khandwa Municipal Corporation LoP, Mullu Rathore, says, " day by day, dogs are targeting humans and animals as their prey. around 13,225 people have already fallen victim, and despite the municipal corporation spending lakhs, the number of dogs is not… pic.twitter.com/hxH2L5V193— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 19, 2026
Rathore said the protest was also linked to information received from the company that had won the tender for the work. He said an application had been submitted seeking action over the dog-related issue and alleged irregularities.
"So today, while protesting this, we received information from the company that won the tender that there has been fraud in it. Today, we have filed an application regarding the dog issue so that some action is taken on this and strict action is taken against those who are guilty," he said.
The unusual protest brought the issue of stray dogs and the civic body's sterilisation programme into focus at the public hearing, with Rathore demanding that the alleged irregularities be investigated and those found responsible face strict action.
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