ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Mauls 3-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh, Child Suffers Severe Facial Injuries

Ujjain: A three-year-old girl suffered severe facial injuries after being attacked by a stray dog while playing outside her home in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.

The incident occurred in Delwadi village of Mahidpur tehsil, where the child, Mahi, was playing outside her house when a stray dog suddenly pounced on her. According to family members, the dog knocked the girl to the ground and bit her face. The bites have left wounds on her nose, lips, eyelids, and other parts of her face. When the child screamed, the family members and villagers rushed to rescue her.

The injured girl is admitted at a district hospital in Agar in a critical condition. After several hours of medical intervention, doctors controlled the excessive bleeding and stitched the wounds on her face.

Hospital authorities said the child required approximately 50 to 55 stitches. Following initial treatment, she was referred to MY Hospital in Indore for specialised care, where she is currently undergoing treatment.