Stray Dog Mauls 3-Year-Old Girl In Madhya Pradesh, Child Suffers Severe Facial Injuries
The child, Mahi, was playing outside her house when a stray dog suddenly pounced on her.
Published : June 15, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Ujjain: A three-year-old girl suffered severe facial injuries after being attacked by a stray dog while playing outside her home in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district.
The incident occurred in Delwadi village of Mahidpur tehsil, where the child, Mahi, was playing outside her house when a stray dog suddenly pounced on her. According to family members, the dog knocked the girl to the ground and bit her face. The bites have left wounds on her nose, lips, eyelids, and other parts of her face. When the child screamed, the family members and villagers rushed to rescue her.
The injured girl is admitted at a district hospital in Agar in a critical condition. After several hours of medical intervention, doctors controlled the excessive bleeding and stitched the wounds on her face.
Hospital authorities said the child required approximately 50 to 55 stitches. Following initial treatment, she was referred to MY Hospital in Indore for specialised care, where she is currently undergoing treatment.
Dr. Jitendra Kaithwal, an anaesthesia specialist said, "The girl's condition was serious. The skin on one side of her face had been almost completely torn away. She had injuries on her eyelids, nose, and lips, and was suffering from heavy blood loss," he said.
The child was also administered an Anti-Rabies Vaccine (ARV) along with Human Rabies Immunoglobulin (HRIG), a critical treatment used in severe dog-bite cases. According to doctors, the HRIG injection costs around Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000 in the market but is provided free of charge at the district hospital.
Duty doctor Dr. Azhar said from January till now, the district hospital had recorded approximately 350 dog-bite cases. He said that dog-bite incidents are categorised into four levels of severity, with most patients falling under Category 2 and Category 3. The hospital provides free treatment, including tetanus shots, anti-rabies vaccines, and immunoglobulin injections for severe cases.
Dr. Azhar said many children do not inform their parents about dog bites due to fear, which can delay treatment and increase health risks. "Timely administration of anti-rabies vaccines and proper medical care can save lives. However, once rabies develops, there is no effective treatment. Anyone bitten by a dog should immediately visit the nearest primary health centre, community health centre, or district hospital for treatment," he said.
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