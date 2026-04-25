Stray Dog Brutally Attacks Infant In Ajmer, Baby Critical On Ventilator
The critically injured infant has been admitted to JLN Hospital in Ajmer and is currently on ventilator support.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 5:46 PM IST
Ajmer: A stray dog attacked a one-and-a-half-month-old infant and teared opened the baby’s abdomen. The child’s mother, who was cooking nearby, rescued her child.
The incident took place in Kalesara village under the Pisangan police station limits. The critically injured infant has been admitted to JLN Hospital in Ajmer and is currently on ventilator support.
According to the family, the incident occurred on April 24 when the mother, Kala, was cooking inside their hut. Her one-and-a-half-month-old baby, Sanwara, was sleeping nearby along with his three-year-old brother when a stray dog entered the hut and attacked the sleeping infant.
After hearing the baby’s cries, the mother rushed only to see her baby clutched by the dog. She saved her baby nearly after five minutes of struggle.
As soon as the dog released the baby, the mother lay over the child to shield him from further harm. Meanwhile, the three-year-old sibling, Arvind, hid under a blanket in fear.
Dr. Jayanarayan, in-charge of the pediatric department at the hospital, said the infant's intestines had protruded due to the attack and were surgically repositioned. "The condition of the baby is extremely critical, and the child is currently on ventilator support," he said.
The stray dog menace is increasing across India. Earlier this year in March, a four-year-old boy lost his eye in a brutal stray dog attack in Bhuvanagiri, triggering panic among residents and raising serious concerns over the rising menace of stray dogs in the area.
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