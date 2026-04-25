ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Brutally Attacks Infant In Ajmer, Baby Critical On Ventilator

Ajmer: A stray dog attacked a one-and-a-half-month-old infant and teared opened the baby’s abdomen. The child’s mother, who was cooking nearby, rescued her child.

The incident took place in Kalesara village under the Pisangan police station limits. The critically injured infant has been admitted to JLN Hospital in Ajmer and is currently on ventilator support.

According to the family, the incident occurred on April 24 when the mother, Kala, was cooking inside their hut. Her one-and-a-half-month-old baby, Sanwara, was sleeping nearby along with his three-year-old brother when a stray dog entered the hut and attacked the sleeping infant.

After hearing the baby’s cries, the mother rushed only to see her baby clutched by the dog. She saved her baby nearly after five minutes of struggle.