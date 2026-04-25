ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Guards Woman’s Grave In Malappuram, Loyalty Moves Entire Village

Malappuram: In a touching incident, a stray dog has touched hearts across a village in Kerala’s Malappuram district, by refusing to leave the grave of a woman who once cared for it.

The woman, identified as Amina from Pathappiriyam Peruvilkundu Valiyapeediyakkal, was feeding the stray dog every day until she died a few days ago by collapsing on the road. Incidentally, when she collapsed on the road, it was this dog that noticed her condition. The dog started barking frantically. The neighbours reached the spot and found Amina unconscious. She was then taken to a hospital but could not be saved.

Even after Amina’s death, the dog continues to stay close to her grave and also followed her funeral procession to the mosque. After the burial, while everyone returned home, the dog stayed back at the cemetery, sitting beside her grave and refused to move.