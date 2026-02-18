ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Found Sleeping On Patient's Bed At Govt Hospital In Madhya Pradesh; Authorities Respond

Sagar: A recent incident from Sagar District Hospital in Madhya Pradesh has raised serious concerns over alleged mismanagement at government hospitals. In a video which has gone viral, a stray dog was seen roaming freely inside the hospital premises and then sleeping on a patient's bed, exposing the sorry state of affairs of the prevailing healthcare system.

In the video, the dog can first be seen moving around the hospital and hovering near patients. It then entered Ward No. 6 and calmly climbed onto a patient's bed to lie down. The hospital has assigned a private security agency to manage security arrangements but no security personnel was present at the hospital during this time.

Allegedly, this is not the first such incident at the district hospital. Patients and their family members have raised complaints several times in the past, alleging negligence and lack of proper security arrangements. However, they alleged that no concrete steps were taken earlier.