ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Brutally Killed After It Was Tied To Tree, Three Detained

Bengaluru: The Varthur station police here has taken three people into custody on the charge of brutally attacking and killing a stray dog ​​by hanging it from a tree.

According to the police, a case has been registered based on the complaint filed by one Nischinta Naren, a dog lover.

Police said that three people - Puneeth, Murali, and Muniyappa have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

They also said that the trio allegedly brutally killed a stray dog ​​near Green Wood High School in Gunjur. The incident took place in front of the school and was caught on CCTV. The video went viral on social media, and Nischinta Naren demanded that legal action be taken against the accused.

He then filed a complaint. The exact reason for the killing of the stray dog ​​is not known. The police informed that the truth will be known after the investigation.