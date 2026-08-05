Stray Dog Bites Off Seven-Year-Old Boy's Nose In Bundi; Docs Apply 150 Stitches To Reconstruct
The damaged layers of the nasal mucosa, cartilage, and skin were repaired systematically during a three-hour surgery at the Bundi Medical College, reports Riazul Hussain.
Published : August 5, 2026 at 7:05 PM IST
Bundi: In a horrific incident, the nose of a seven-year-old boy was bitten off by a stray dog in the Urana village on the Bundi-Bhilwara border of Rajasthan on Wednesday.
Family members rushed the grievously injured Kaushal Gurjar to Bundi Medical College, where a team of doctors reconstructed his nose with 150 stitches during a complex surgery spanning three hours.
Dr Ashish Vyas, a plastic surgeon at Bundi Medical College, said Kaushal was out with his mother for some work when an aggressive stray dog attacked him and severely mauled his nose, causing deep lacerations to both its outer and inner structures.
"The critically injured boy was immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre for urgent treatment. There, Dr Amar Sharma stabilised him, administered anti-rabies vaccination and other medical treatments. Initial examination revealed severe damage extending to the nasal skin, cartilage, and the inner mucosal lining, making the case highly complex," he added.
Given the severity of the injury, an immediate emergency reconstructive plastic surgery was performed on Kaushal by Dr Ashish Vyas and Dr Shubham Vyas.
Dr Ashish said during the surgery, the damaged layers of the nasal mucosa, cartilage, and skin were repaired systematically. A full-thickness repair technique was applied to restore the natural structure of the nose, and the skin was sutured using the ultra-fine stitches typically used in plastic surgery, he added.
He said approximately 150 stitches were given during this complex operation to preserve both the nose's appearance and its functionality. "The child is completely stable and out of danger. If recovery proceeds normally, there is a strong likelihood that the wound will heal within a week. Timely treatment and specialised surgery helped largely prevent permanent deformity," he added.
The plastic surgeons said the challenging reconstructive surgery might have cost around Rs one lakh in a private health facility, which was offered free of cost at the government medical college.
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