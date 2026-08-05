ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Bites Off Seven-Year-Old Boy's Nose In Bundi; Docs Apply 150 Stitches To Reconstruct

Bundi: In a horrific incident, the nose of a seven-year-old boy was bitten off by a stray dog in the Urana village on the Bundi-Bhilwara border of Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Family members rushed the grievously injured Kaushal Gurjar to Bundi Medical College, where a team of doctors reconstructed his nose with 150 stitches during a complex surgery spanning three hours.

Dr Ashish Vyas, a plastic surgeon at Bundi Medical College, said Kaushal was out with his mother for some work when an aggressive stray dog ​​attacked him and severely mauled his nose, causing deep lacerations to both its outer and inner structures.

"The critically injured boy was immediately shifted to the Trauma Centre for urgent treatment. There, Dr Amar Sharma stabilised him, administered anti-rabies vaccination and other medical treatments. Initial examination revealed severe damage extending to the nasal skin, cartilage, and the inner mucosal lining, making the case highly complex," he added.