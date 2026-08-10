ETV Bharat / state

Stray Dog Bites Nearly 150 People In Maharashtra's Kalyan In Just 6 Hours; Several Hospitalised

Thane: Panic gripped Kalyan West on Sunday after a stray dog went on a biting spree in Sandeep Hotel area near Birla College, attacking around 130-150 persons in just a span of six hours.

Sources said the dog not only attacked pedestrians but even jumped on people on two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws between 2 PM and 8 PM, leaving many with serious injuries.

At least 25 victims are undergoing treatment at municipal hospitals, while an 11-year-old girl who suffered grievous injuries has been referred to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, Mumbai.

"The dog moved through roads, narrow lanes and housing societies, chasing people and attempting to bite them. The canine also chased two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws and tried to attack people travelling in them. Many people were caught off guard as the dog approached them from behind and bit them," said a local.

Such was the situation in the areas around Birla College, the Old RTO Office and Bhoirwadi that many residents avoided stepping out of their homes even though it was Sunday, while parents stopped their children from playing in open grounds and housing society premises.

25 Victims Hospitalised

Medical Officer at Municipal Hospital Dr Sandeep Pagare said patients started arriving at the municipal hospital from Sunday afternoon and the number of cases continued to rise. "Around 110-130 dog-bite cases have been recorded so far. Twenty five patients were admitted, while some others were treated and discharged. Some patients were asked to come again on Monday for further treatment," the doctor said.

Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl, who suffered serious injuries after the dog bite, was was referred to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital for further treatment.