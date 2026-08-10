Stray Dog Bites Nearly 150 People In Maharashtra's Kalyan In Just 6 Hours; Several Hospitalised
A stray dog allegedly injured around 130-150 people in 6-7 hours across the stretch from Sandeep Hotel to Khadakpada. Nearly 25 persons have been hospitalised.
Published : August 10, 2026 at 3:42 PM IST
Thane: Panic gripped Kalyan West on Sunday after a stray dog went on a biting spree in Sandeep Hotel area near Birla College, attacking around 130-150 persons in just a span of six hours.
Sources said the dog not only attacked pedestrians but even jumped on people on two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws between 2 PM and 8 PM, leaving many with serious injuries.
At least 25 victims are undergoing treatment at municipal hospitals, while an 11-year-old girl who suffered grievous injuries has been referred to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital in Sion, Mumbai.
#WATCH | Kalyan, Maharashtra: A stray dog allegedly injuring around 125–130 people in seven hours across the stretch from Sandeep Hotel to Khadakpada.— ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2026
Dr. Mohammad Anees, Rukminibai Hospital, says, "A total of 48 dog bite cases were reported to us on August 9th... The remaining… pic.twitter.com/kGNC6nqJN5
"The dog moved through roads, narrow lanes and housing societies, chasing people and attempting to bite them. The canine also chased two-wheelers and auto-rickshaws and tried to attack people travelling in them. Many people were caught off guard as the dog approached them from behind and bit them," said a local.
Such was the situation in the areas around Birla College, the Old RTO Office and Bhoirwadi that many residents avoided stepping out of their homes even though it was Sunday, while parents stopped their children from playing in open grounds and housing society premises.
25 Victims Hospitalised
Medical Officer at Municipal Hospital Dr Sandeep Pagare said patients started arriving at the municipal hospital from Sunday afternoon and the number of cases continued to rise. "Around 110-130 dog-bite cases have been recorded so far. Twenty five patients were admitted, while some others were treated and discharged. Some patients were asked to come again on Monday for further treatment," the doctor said.
Meanwhile, an 11-year-old girl, who suffered serious injuries after the dog bite, was was referred to Lokmanya Tilak Hospital for further treatment.
If reports are anything to go by, 48 victims underwent treatment at Rukminibai Hospital. Dr Mohammad Anees of the Hospital said, "A total of 48 dog bite cases were reported to us on August 9th. The remaining cases likely went to private facilities. As for the localities these patients are from, most are from Chikanghar, Godrej Hill, Adharwadi, and Reti Bandar in Kalyan West. Some are in serious condition; specifically, young children with deep bite injuries have been referred to Sion Hospital for treatment by a pediatric surgeon," he informed.
Following the incident, questions have been raised over the response of the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation. Residents said they contacted the civic administration after the dog began attacking people but claimed they did not receive a response, possibly because it was a Sunday.
They also questioned why local corporators did not immediately contact the Municipal Commissioner, Medical Health Officer or the municipal dog sterilisation centre after the number of dog-bite cases began increasing.
Residents said the dog should have been captured as soon as the first reports of multiple attacks emerged.
Ram Tiwari, a local resident, said the stray dog created terror across the Sandeep Hotel area and that the civic body should have acted quickly. "Delay in taking action caused unnecessary suffering to residents," he alleged.
Questions Over Dog Sterilisation Centre
The incident has also brought the municipal dog sterilisation centre under scrutiny as an employee at the centre was suspended by the Municipal Commissioner last year over alleged irregularities. Residents had subsequently demanded a detailed investigation into the functioning of the centre over the last decade.
Shiv Sena UBT Leader Joins Search
As panic spread, Shiv Sena (UBT) corporator in the Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation, Umesh Borgaonkar, along with other party workers, joined the search for capture of the stray dog.
Police teams from the Khadakpada and Mahatma Phule police stations also patrolled the area through the night in search of the aggressive animal.