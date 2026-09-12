Stray Cattle Menace: Three-Year-Old, His Mother Injured In Attack By Cow In Rajasthan's Sirohi
The child was attacked by the cow and his mother tried to save him. Both of them were injured but are now out of danger.
Published : September 12, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
Sirohi: The menace of stray cattle continues unabated in Rajasthan's Sirohi where a three-year-old boy was attacked by a cow. To save the child, his mother jumped in front of the animal and was injured in the process.
Durgesh Kumar Rao, a resident of ward no 24, Shivaji Colony, Abu Road, filed a complaint with the municipal administration, stating that on September 11, at 6:30 pm, his wife, younger sister, and three-year-old son, Nishant, were outside the main gate of his house. Suddenly, a cow approached and attacked the three-year-old child.
Nishant's mother courageously confronted the cow to save the child. During the attack, the child fell down, and the cow picked him up and threw him into the air. The child suffered head injuries, but is now healthy. His mother was also injured while trying to save him.
The complaint stated that a large number of stray cows and bulls are roaming freely in many streets and neighborhoods of the city, including Shivaji Colony. The animals frequently chase passersby and become a threat to people when they fight among themselves. Traffic is also disrupted in many places due to their presence in the middle of the road.
Rao, who is the District Minister of the BJP OBC Morcha, has demanded that the municipal administration capture stray animals and safely transport them to a cow shelter and take action against their owners. The complaint warns that if the administration does not take effective action on time, a major accident could occur in the future.
Rao demanded that the administration immediately launch a campaign against stray animals, considering the safety of innocent children and the general public.
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