ETV Bharat / state

Stray Cattle Menace: Three-Year-Old, His Mother Injured In Attack By Cow In Rajasthan's Sirohi

Sirohi: The menace of stray cattle continues unabated in Rajasthan's Sirohi where a three-year-old boy was attacked by a cow. To save the child, his mother jumped in front of the animal and was injured in the process.

Durgesh Kumar Rao, a resident of ward no 24, Shivaji Colony, Abu Road, filed a complaint with the municipal administration, stating that on September 11, at 6:30 pm, his wife, younger sister, and three-year-old son, Nishant, were outside the main gate of his house. Suddenly, a cow approached and attacked the three-year-old child.

Nishant's mother courageously confronted the cow to save the child. During the attack, the child fell down, and the cow picked him up and threw him into the air. The child suffered head injuries, but is now healthy. His mother was also injured while trying to save him.