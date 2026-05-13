ETV Bharat / state

Strategic Highway Connecting LoC In Jammu Kashmir Dilapidated; BRO Blames Land Acquisition For Upgrade Delay

Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Poonch National Highway (NH 144-A) is currently in a dilapidated state due to ongoing upgrade work being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The highway, also known as the Golden Arc Road, connects the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch with Jammu and serves as a vital route for security forces to access the Line of Control (LoC) up to Poonch.

The upgrade work on this 230-km-long highway began in 2018 with the planning of the Jammu to Akhnoor section. In 2021-22, the two-lane upgrade of the Akhnoor to Poonch stretch commenced, originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. However, the project deadline has been extended and is now set for August 2026.

“The Jammu to Akhnoor and Sunserbani to Rajouri stretches have nearly been completed, with only a few minor works remaining,” an official of BRO told ETV Bharat.

Strategic Highway Connecting LoC In Dilapidated Condition; BRO Cites Land Acquisition Issues For Upgradation Delay (ETV Bharat)

He added, “Work on the Sungal tunnel, which bypasses the Kalidhar stretch, and the Bhatta Durian tunnel, which bypasses the Bhimber Gali stretch, is currently underway. We expect the Sungal tunnel to be completed by August, but the Bhatta Durian tunnel may require more time.”