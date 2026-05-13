Strategic Highway Connecting LoC In Jammu Kashmir Dilapidated; BRO Blames Land Acquisition For Upgrade Delay
The strategic Jammu-Poonch highway, crucial for LoC access, remains dilapidated condition, with BRO saying the completion of tunnel is expected by 2026, reports Amir Tantray
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : May 13, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Poonch National Highway (NH 144-A) is currently in a dilapidated state due to ongoing upgrade work being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).
The highway, also known as the Golden Arc Road, connects the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch with Jammu and serves as a vital route for security forces to access the Line of Control (LoC) up to Poonch.
The upgrade work on this 230-km-long highway began in 2018 with the planning of the Jammu to Akhnoor section. In 2021-22, the two-lane upgrade of the Akhnoor to Poonch stretch commenced, originally scheduled for completion by the end of 2024. However, the project deadline has been extended and is now set for August 2026.
“The Jammu to Akhnoor and Sunserbani to Rajouri stretches have nearly been completed, with only a few minor works remaining,” an official of BRO told ETV Bharat.
He added, “Work on the Sungal tunnel, which bypasses the Kalidhar stretch, and the Bhatta Durian tunnel, which bypasses the Bhimber Gali stretch, is currently underway. We expect the Sungal tunnel to be completed by August, but the Bhatta Durian tunnel may require more time.”
Locals said that the condition of the existing road stretches between Chowki Chowra and Sunderbani and Rajouri and Poonch is extremely poor. The damaged surfaces, riddled with potholes and uneven patches, are causing significant frustration and inconvenience for both residents and commuters.
“The road stretch between Surankote and Poonch is also in shambles, and people have to bear the brunt of the bad condition of the road,” they said.
Rohit Kumar, a resident of Jammu, said he travelled from Jammu to Poonch and back last week, but the journey was unpleasant due to the poor road conditions. “The BRO authorities need to expedite the work and, in the meantime, at least improve the surface of the existing stretches that will be bypassed once the tunnels are completed,” he said.
The BRO official said that by June 30 they are expecting to complete Sungal tunnel work, which will bypass the Kalidhar stretch of the highway. “Once the tunnel work is completed, the contractor has been told to macadamise the existing stretch of road from the Kalidhar area as well,” he added.
The people of Poonch, who often travel on the highway, believe that BRO didn’t do enough to improve the condition of the road in those stretches which will be bypassed.
“It is good that tunnels are being constructed which will reduce the length and time, but till the time work is completed, the existing ones should be given attention,” said Mudassir Choudhary, a resident of Surankote.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Officer Commanding (OC) BRO Poonch Ashish Ranjan expressed hope to complete the work from Bhatta Durian to Poonch by October 31. “The work is progressing on a fast-track basis. Some issues related to land compensation are being addressed and resolved,” he said.
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