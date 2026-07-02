'Strangers' Exceptional Kindness': Man Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, Saved By Good Samaritans In Kerala's Ernakulam
Sinaj was saved by a biker, his friend and two nurses who cared for him before he was rushed to hospital.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:44 PM IST
Ernakulam: The presence of mind of a biker and some Good Samaritans saved the life of a 38-year-old man from Kerala's Perumbavoor who suffered a heart attack in his car amid a heavy traffic jam on Kalady bridge in Ernakulam.
Sinaj was saved by the biker, his friend and two nurses who did all they could to keep his heart beating before he was rushed to a hospital. The biker, Ranjith noticed a car saw Sinaj's veering off the road near a footbridge, flashing its hazard lights. Ranjith was riding a bike on the same route. When he became suspicious and approached the car to investigate, Sinaj, who was in the driving seat, informed him that he was in a critical condition due to chest pain and was going to the hospital.
Realizing the seriousness of the matter, Ranjith immediately went in front of the car and tried to clear the way for the vehicle. In the meantime, Ranjith met his friend Muhammadali who also chipped in and called an ambulance. However, before the ambulance could arrive, Sinaj collapsed in his car.
As Sinaj's condition deteriorated, Ranjith wasted no time in rushing to a nearby private bus that was stuck in traffic. He asked loudly if there were any health workers on the bus. Two nurses onboard the bus, without even thinking for a moment, quickly got out of the vehicle and ran towards the car.
Sinaj was rescued by Anjali Baiju, a staff nurse at Angamaly Adlux Hospital, and Ardra Raju, a final-year BSc Nursing student at Mar Baselios College, Kothamangalam and a native of Kalady.
The nurses immediately began administering Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation to Sinaj, who lay unconscious in the car. After their expert care, Sinaj slowly regained consciousness. By then, the ambulance called by Muhammadali arrived at the spot. Sinaj was then taken to a private hospital in Angamaly. Anjali, who also rode with Sinaj in the ambulance, continued to perform CPR until he reached the hospital.
When Sinaj was taken to the hospital for emergency tests, he was found to have a blockage in his blood vessels. The doctors then immediately performed an angioplasty. Hospital authorities said that Sinaj's health condition is stable. Sinaj's family members said they have no words for the compassion and care of strangers who saved his life.
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