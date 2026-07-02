ETV Bharat / state

'Strangers' Exceptional Kindness': Man Suffers Heart Attack While Driving, Saved By Good Samaritans In Kerala's Ernakulam

Ernakulam: The presence of mind of a biker and some Good Samaritans saved the life of a 38-year-old man from Kerala's Perumbavoor who suffered a heart attack in his car amid a heavy traffic jam on Kalady bridge in Ernakulam.

Sinaj was saved by the biker, his friend and two nurses who did all they could to keep his heart beating before he was rushed to a hospital. The biker, Ranjith noticed a car saw Sinaj's veering off the road near a footbridge, flashing its hazard lights. Ranjith was riding a bike on the same route. When he became suspicious and approached the car to investigate, Sinaj, who was in the driving seat, informed him that he was in a critical condition due to chest pain and was going to the hospital.

Realizing the seriousness of the matter, Ranjith immediately went in front of the car and tried to clear the way for the vehicle. In the meantime, Ranjith met his friend Muhammadali who also chipped in and called an ambulance. However, before the ambulance could arrive, Sinaj collapsed in his car.