ETV Bharat / state

Stranded In Saudi Arabia, West Bengal Umrah Pilgrims Seek Evacuation Flights

Kolkata: Dozens of Umrah pilgrims from West Bengal, who are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia, are allegedly facing severe cash shortages and eviction threats amid the ongoing conflict and widespread flight cancellations.

The stranded pilgrims have appealed to the Government of India for emergency evacuation as they alleged that travel agencies were refusing to issue immediate refunds for their cancelled tickets, leaving them unable to afford basic food, medical care or lodging.

In a video message broadcast from Makkah, one of the pilgrims, Anisur Rahman, said that a group of 33 pilgrims departed Kolkata on October 9, flying to Jeddah via Delhi on an Air India flight to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. Led by Imam Hossain, proprietor of Sonarpur-based Madina Travels, the group was scheduled to return from Jeddah to Kolkata via Mumbai on Friday, October 23.

“We have a group of 65 people, 32 from our agency and about 33 from another, staying in a single hotel. There are many others as well who are facing desperate conditions in Saudi Arabia and unable to return home,” he said.

Rahman said that their tickets were purchased through a Kolkata-based agency called Travel Zone. The agency told the pilgrims that tickets would only be rescheduled once regional flight services returned to normal.