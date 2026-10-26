Stranded In Saudi Arabia, West Bengal Umrah Pilgrims Seek Evacuation Flights
Dozens of stranded Umrah pilgrims from Bengal face cash shortages and eviction in Saudi Arabia, appealing government of India for urgent evacuation, reports Sahajan Purkait
Published : October 26, 2026 at 5:11 PM IST
Kolkata: Dozens of Umrah pilgrims from West Bengal, who are currently stranded in Saudi Arabia, are allegedly facing severe cash shortages and eviction threats amid the ongoing conflict and widespread flight cancellations.
The stranded pilgrims have appealed to the Government of India for emergency evacuation as they alleged that travel agencies were refusing to issue immediate refunds for their cancelled tickets, leaving them unable to afford basic food, medical care or lodging.
In a video message broadcast from Makkah, one of the pilgrims, Anisur Rahman, said that a group of 33 pilgrims departed Kolkata on October 9, flying to Jeddah via Delhi on an Air India flight to perform the Umrah pilgrimage. Led by Imam Hossain, proprietor of Sonarpur-based Madina Travels, the group was scheduled to return from Jeddah to Kolkata via Mumbai on Friday, October 23.
“We have a group of 65 people, 32 from our agency and about 33 from another, staying in a single hotel. There are many others as well who are facing desperate conditions in Saudi Arabia and unable to return home,” he said.
Rahman said that their tickets were purchased through a Kolkata-based agency called Travel Zone. The agency told the pilgrims that tickets would only be rescheduled once regional flight services returned to normal.
“The agency initially promised a refund of Rs 25,000 per ticket, which was later reduced to Rs 18,000. However, no funds have been received,” he said.
The crisis has left multiple groups, including 35 passengers travelling under Zamzam Travels, clustered in hotels in and around Makkah.
“The hotel managements are threatening eviction as we have no money left,” a pilgrim said, adding that the group can no longer afford essential food or healthcare.
The pilgrims have demanded the GoI to intervene immediately by arranging evacuation flights and ensuring travel agencies fulfil ticket refunds so they can return home safely.
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