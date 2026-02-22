Stranded Cat 'Subhash' Rescued From Kochi Metro Pillar In Unique Late-Night Operation
Published : February 22, 2026 at 12:46 PM IST
Kochi: In a heartwarming rescue effort, a cat was safely brought down after being stranded for nearly two weeks atop a metro pillar near Kochi's Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The joint operation by the Fire and Rescue Services and an animal rescue team, carried out late Saturday night, drew cheers from locals.
The feline, affectionately named ‘Subhash’ by autorickshaw drivers at a nearby stand, had been trapped on pillar number 556 near the metro station, and its howl attracted a large crowd. Personnel from Gandhi Nagar Fire Station, along with an animal rescue team, launched an operation on Saturday and safely rescued the animal at 1:30 AM. It was immediately shifted to the animal hospital in Thoppumpady in a special ambulance.
After the successful rescue, passersby and local autorickshaw drivers applauded the fire force and animal activists. Traffic soon returned to normal, and suspended metro services and power supply were promptly restored.
More about rescue
The mission began on Saturday at 11 AM after pictures and videos of the helpless cat surfaced online. Metro staff had spotted it and began providing food and water. Authorities and rescuers first inspected the pillar top and tried to catch 'Subhash' but failed in the first attempt. Kochi Metro services were stopped for over 10 minutes, and traffic was temporarily restricted.
“After initial attempts failed, we called animal rescuers and started the proper rescue at 12 noon, after the night service ended. We used a crane to reach the top, netted the cat, and put it in a box safely,” said officials from Gandhinagar Fire Station.
“The cat was eventually brought down with a hydraulic lift. Some members descended the pillar while a team held a safety net below to prevent injury in case the cat fell,” they added.
The youth gathered to watch the rescue celebrated the cat’s return by cheering, "Subhash… Subhash…" The city of Kochi came together to save a small life, marking a unique rescue in metro history and displaying compassion for fellow creatures.
Story behind name ‘Subhash’
After metro employees spotted the trapped cat, they first tried to coax it out, but failed. The efforts were witnessed by the autorickshaw drivers of a nearby stand, and they nicknamed the cat “Subhash,” inspired by a character from the movie ‘Manjummel Boys,’ where a boy named "Subhash" falls into a dark cave and is rescued by friends.
