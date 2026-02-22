ETV Bharat / state

Stranded Cat 'Subhash' Rescued From Kochi Metro Pillar In Unique Late-Night Operation

Kochi: In a heartwarming rescue effort, a cat was safely brought down after being stranded for nearly two weeks atop a metro pillar near Kochi's Kaloor Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The joint operation by the Fire and Rescue Services and an animal rescue team, carried out late Saturday night, drew cheers from locals.

The feline, affectionately named ‘Subhash’ by autorickshaw drivers at a nearby stand, had been trapped on pillar number 556 near the metro station, and its howl attracted a large crowd. Personnel from Gandhi Nagar Fire Station, along with an animal rescue team, launched an operation on Saturday and safely rescued the animal at 1:30 AM. It was immediately shifted to the animal hospital in Thoppumpady in a special ambulance.

After the successful rescue, passersby and local autorickshaw drivers applauded the fire force and animal activists. Traffic soon returned to normal, and suspended metro services and power supply were promptly restored.

More about rescue

The mission began on Saturday at 11 AM after pictures and videos of the helpless cat surfaced online. Metro staff had spotted it and began providing food and water. Authorities and rescuers first inspected the pillar top and tried to catch 'Subhash' but failed in the first attempt. Kochi Metro services were stopped for over 10 minutes, and traffic was temporarily restricted.