Himachal Pradesh: Captain Of Merchant Vessel Stuck Near Iraq Appeals For Help
Raman Kapoor of Kullu, in a video said the situation in the area where he is stuck is grim and appealed govt for help.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 5:53 PM IST
Kullu: Several ships and their crew remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby areas amid the crisis in West Asia with the seafarers looking desperately for a way out.
Among them is Captain Raman Kapoor, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, who has emerged as an unlikely spokesperson for thousands of stranded seafarers. Stationed aboard an oil tanker near Iraq, Kapoor has issued a video in which he painted a grim picture of life at sea.
According to Kapoor, "Many ships are waiting to load cargo, while some are already carrying cargo, but due to the situation in the area,all are forced to stay put. There has been no significant improvement in the situation yet. Ships are still stranded at sea, and all sailors are awaiting further orders". He said, "We have to remain constantly vigilant as the situation could escalate at any moment."
Kapoor said tension persists in the areas surrounding him and his vessel, and the danger remains unabated. "Sailors are required to remain vigilant at all times. But despite the tough conditions, everyone is doing their job to ensure that global trade does not come to a complete halt," he said.
In an earlier video, Kapoor has said approximately 700 ships and 20,000 sailors are stranded in the area. "Many ships are carrying oil and other supplies, but are unable to move due to the deteriorating situation. This not only poses a concern for the safety of sailors, but is also impacting international trade and oil supplies," he had said.
According to Kapoor, the situation has escalated sharply due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States. Merchant ships with even indirect links to the US or Israel through cargo, ownership or affiliations have reportedly become potential targets. Missile threats and military posturing have effectively frozen maritime movement, turning vital trade routes into zones of high risk.
Kapoor urged the Indian government to step in diplomatically to ensure safe passage for stranded sailors. His message is both a plea and a reminder that behind global trade are human lives navigating invisible dangers.
Meanwhile, Kapoor's family in Kullu is worried and is wishing for his safe return. Kapoor has appealed to the world to understand and support the sailors as they continue to perform their duties despite difficult circumstances.
Also Read
Gulf Horror | 2 Indian Seafarers Rescued From Sky Light Ship Attack Recount Ordeal