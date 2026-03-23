ETV Bharat / state

Himachal Pradesh: Captain Of Merchant Vessel Stuck Near Iraq Appeals For Help

Kullu: Several ships and their crew remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz and nearby areas amid the crisis in West Asia with the seafarers looking desperately for a way out.

Among them is Captain Raman Kapoor, a native of Himachal Pradesh's Kullu, who has emerged as an unlikely spokesperson for thousands of stranded seafarers. Stationed aboard an oil tanker near Iraq, Kapoor has issued a video in which he painted a grim picture of life at sea.

According to Kapoor, "Many ships are waiting to load cargo, while some are already carrying cargo, but due to the situation in the area,all are forced to stay put. There has been no significant improvement in the situation yet. Ships are still stranded at sea, and all sailors are awaiting further orders". He said, "We have to remain constantly vigilant as the situation could escalate at any moment."

Kapoor said tension persists in the areas surrounding him and his vessel, and the danger remains unabated. "Sailors are required to remain vigilant at all times. But despite the tough conditions, everyone is doing their job to ensure that global trade does not come to a complete halt," he said.