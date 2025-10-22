ETV Bharat / state

Strains Emerge In Ruling Jammu Kashmir Alliance As Congress Skips Crucial Rajya Sabha Meet

Srinagar: Clear signs of strain have emerged in the ruling National Conference-Congress alliance as the Congress skipped a crucial meeting aimed at devising a strategy for the coming Rajya Sabha polls.

The polls for the four seats are scheduled for October 24. The ruling party is comfortably positioned to win three seats, and the party is in direct contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the fourth seat, where the PDP’s three legislators and seven independents have emerged as kingmakers.

But the Congress legislators were absent from the meeting, as sources said they are ‘miffed’ with the ‘unsafe’ RS seat given to the party. Instead, local congress leaders held a separate meeting in Srinagar to discuss their strategy for the polls and the invitation for the alliance meeting ahead of the session.

Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra said they will be awaiting a nod from the party high command on the election.

“But we couldn’t arrive at a decision to participate in the meeting as members aren’t happy and feel humiliated by the way the RS issue was handled. Even our central leadership is not okay with the decision of the RS seat,” he told ETV Bharat.

The Congress has instead scheduled another meeting tomorrow evening.

“We will be sending a report to central leadership. We will seek their guidance on the polls,” Karra added.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah agreed that their party and Congress have separate decision-making procedures, but said Congress too wants to keep the BJP at bay.