Strains Emerge In Ruling Jammu Kashmir Alliance As Congress Skips Crucial Rajya Sabha Meet
Published : October 22, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST
Srinagar: Clear signs of strain have emerged in the ruling National Conference-Congress alliance as the Congress skipped a crucial meeting aimed at devising a strategy for the coming Rajya Sabha polls.
The polls for the four seats are scheduled for October 24. The ruling party is comfortably positioned to win three seats, and the party is in direct contest with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the fourth seat, where the PDP’s three legislators and seven independents have emerged as kingmakers.
But the Congress legislators were absent from the meeting, as sources said they are ‘miffed’ with the ‘unsafe’ RS seat given to the party. Instead, local congress leaders held a separate meeting in Srinagar to discuss their strategy for the polls and the invitation for the alliance meeting ahead of the session.
Congress president Tariq Hamid Karra said they will be awaiting a nod from the party high command on the election.
“But we couldn’t arrive at a decision to participate in the meeting as members aren’t happy and feel humiliated by the way the RS issue was handled. Even our central leadership is not okay with the decision of the RS seat,” he told ETV Bharat.
The Congress has instead scheduled another meeting tomorrow evening.
“We will be sending a report to central leadership. We will seek their guidance on the polls,” Karra added.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah agreed that their party and Congress have separate decision-making procedures, but said Congress too wants to keep the BJP at bay.
“The Congress high command cannot be in favour of the BJP. The local Congress was ready to contest the bypoll in Nagrota, but the high command decided to leave the seat for NCHence we announced the candidate,” added Abdullah.
In the meantime, the National Conference held talks with the People's Democratic Party seeking their support for the polls.
Abdullah disclosed that their Rajya Sabha candidate and party treasurer Shammi Oberoi met PDP president Mehbooba Mufti to seek her party’s support in the polls. This comes after NC president Farooq Abdullah spoke to Mufti last week.
“Although no decision has been made public by the PDP yet but they have promised us that a decision will be taken after discussions,” he said.
In the legislature party meeting, Abdullah said they discussed a strategy for the Rajya Sabha election happening after 10 years.
“We decided the strategy for the polls so that JKNC candidates become successful,” he said.
“Our candidates will win all four seats, and I am grateful to Tarigami sahab and other independent leaders who participated. I hope that JKNC candidates become successful in all four seats,” the CM added.