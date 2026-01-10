ETV Bharat / state

Historic Mansaram Building Near Dehradun Clock Tower Faces Demolition After 90 Years

Dehradun: One of Dehradun's most iconic landmarks, the historic Mansaram Building near the Clock Tower, is being demolished. Located on the Rajpur Road area, the 90-year-old red-coloured building has been a symbol of Dehradun’s early commercial growth. However, it will now exist only in memories and photographs.

Built during the 1930s–40s by businessman Seth Mansaram, the building was among the city's first major commercial establishments. At a time when most structures in the area were of one or two storeys, the three-storey Mansaram Building was an exception. Over the years, the building became a landmark and a prominent feature of the city’s architecture.

Inspired by Delhi’s Cannaught Place, the building was designed in an Art Deco architectural style with symmetrical windows, wide corridors, projecting balconies, and a red façade. It housed several business ventures and banks on the first two floors, and the upper floors were used for offices and residential purposes.