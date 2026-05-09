'Story Of Changing Bihar Needs To Be Told To Outside World': Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd)
The Governor said that Bihar was once considered extremely backward and has now established a strong foundation where a revolution is taking place
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:53 PM IST
Patna: Bihar has witnessed significant changes in the last 20 years. A state that was once considered extremely backward has established a strong foundation where a revolution is taking place. While much work remains to be done, Bihar's true story remains untold to the outside world. Its culture, civilization, fertile soil, fox nuts, fruits and vegetables, litchis, mangoes, Bhagalpur silk, Madhubani paintings, iconic Gaya and Motihari along with world class museums and zoos are Bihar's strengths.
These views were expressed by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) in an exclusive talk with ETV Bharat along with his wife Sabiha Hasnain.
"There was a time when we thought Bihar was very backward. A lot of work has been done in 20 years. Much work remains to be done. Now a base has been established. We need to build on this. We will do whatever we can to achieve this. I believe that Bihar's story is not told outside,” said the Governor.
Meanwhile, Sabiha said that she recently visited Mumbai where people reacted differently when they learnt that she was from Bihar. She said that in big cities Bihar is still considered a very backward state while the reality has changed significantly.
Talking about his own transition from the armed forces to civilian life, Lt. General Hasnain underlined that there is a huge difference between military service and public life. After spending 40 years in the military, he worked for nearly seven years as a freelancer while traveling the world, giving lectures and writing newspaper articles. He then worked for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for six years.
He recalled that while his work in Kashmir during his service was also largely connected to civil society, his position as Governor of Bihar has been his first major experience in a fully civilian life that he finds very enriching and a learning experience. He said the Army gave him the decisiveness, discipline and empathy necessary for a public life.
Replying to a query about his academic prowess, he underlined that deep observation is essential to becoming a good writer and thinker as writing requires experience and the ability to understand society.
He pointed out that as a Governor he is constantly meeting people and visiting districts which provides him with the opportunity of learning continuously. He said that he considers himself not a teacher, but a student who is trying to understand Bihar's culture, the potential of its people and society.
About their personal life, Sabiha said that they had known each other since childhood. The Governor jokingly added theirs was a love marriage, but it would be more accurate to call it a love-cum-arranged marriage.
She explained that during his army days, he was rarely able to devote time to her. In the early days, this often led to arguments, as military service is a 24-hour responsibility.
"At that time, there were no mobile phones or modern means of communication. When Ata was posted in Sri Lanka, we couldn't communicate for six months. Sometimes, even letters would arrive after a month and a half. They would arrive in India via a soldier or an officer, then be posted home. During that time, we had to wait for a long time to hear about someone's well-being," Sabiha recalled.
According to her things have changed now and whatever time she has now is hers. They are always together and her husband tries to give her all his time.
Lt. Gen. Hasnain said that the greatest lessons taught by the military are responsibility and time.
"I learnt one thing in the army. There are seven days a week, 365 days a year. You can always give time to your family, but you must first devote time to your work. There's no time limit in the Army. No one can pretend your responsibilities start at 9 am and end at 5 pm. You're on duty 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Whenever the call of duty comes, you have to leave everything and go to duty. I follow that principle even today inside Lok Bhavan," he said.
Lt. Gen. Hasnain is the 43rd Governor of Bihar who retired from the Army in 2013 after 40 years of service. As the commander of the 15 Corps, also known as the Chinar Corps, in Jammu and Kashmir, he distinguished himself with his ‘Heart Doctrine’, a people-centric security policy.
He served with the Garhwal Rifles and held important commands in Kashmir, Siachen, the Northeast, and Sri Lanka. He has received several prestigious military decorations, including the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, the Uttam Yudh Seva Medal and the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal.
After retiring from the Army, he served as Chancellor of Central University of Kashmir besides being a prominent columnist writing on national security. He was educated at Sherwood College in Nainital, Delhi University and King's College, London.
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