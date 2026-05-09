ETV Bharat / state

'Story Of Changing Bihar Needs To Be Told To Outside World': Governor Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd)

Patna: Bihar has witnessed significant changes in the last 20 years. A state that was once considered extremely backward has established a strong foundation where a revolution is taking place. While much work remains to be done, Bihar's true story remains untold to the outside world. Its culture, civilization, fertile soil, fox nuts, fruits and vegetables, litchis, mangoes, Bhagalpur silk, Madhubani paintings, iconic Gaya and Motihari along with world class museums and zoos are Bihar's strengths.

These views were expressed by Bihar Governor Lieutenant General Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.) in an exclusive talk with ETV Bharat along with his wife Sabiha Hasnain.

"There was a time when we thought Bihar was very backward. A lot of work has been done in 20 years. Much work remains to be done. Now a base has been established. We need to build on this. We will do whatever we can to achieve this. I believe that Bihar's story is not told outside,” said the Governor.

Meanwhile, Sabiha said that she recently visited Mumbai where people reacted differently when they learnt that she was from Bihar. She said that in big cities Bihar is still considered a very backward state while the reality has changed significantly.

Talking about his own transition from the armed forces to civilian life, Lt. General Hasnain underlined that there is a huge difference between military service and public life. After spending 40 years in the military, he worked for nearly seven years as a freelancer while traveling the world, giving lectures and writing newspaper articles. He then worked for the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) for six years.

He recalled that while his work in Kashmir during his service was also largely connected to civil society, his position as Governor of Bihar has been his first major experience in a fully civilian life that he finds very enriching and a learning experience. He said the Army gave him the decisiveness, discipline and empathy necessary for a public life.

Replying to a query about his academic prowess, he underlined that deep observation is essential to becoming a good writer and thinker as writing requires experience and the ability to understand society.

He pointed out that as a Governor he is constantly meeting people and visiting districts which provides him with the opportunity of learning continuously. He said that he considers himself not a teacher, but a student who is trying to understand Bihar's culture, the potential of its people and society.

About their personal life, Sabiha said that they had known each other since childhood. The Governor jokingly added theirs was a love marriage, but it would be more accurate to call it a love-cum-arranged marriage.