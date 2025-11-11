ETV Bharat / state

President Murmu To Meet Basant Pando, The Boy Adopted By India's First President In Ambikapur

Surguja: The country's first tribal woman President, Draupadi Murmu, will visit Ambikapur on November 20, 2025. During her visit, Murmu will attend a grand event organised by the Pando tribal community. All preparations are underway for the President's visit. The Surguja division of Chhattisgarh is a tribal-dominated region.

Murmu will be the second President of India to visit Surguja. In the year 1952, the country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, visited Surguja, where he met Basant Pando in the forest. Basant belongs to the Pando tribe, which lived in huts built under the trees.

That moment was captured on camera, when during his visit to Surguja, President Dr Prasad adopted a child in Surajpur. Dr. Rajendra Prasad also named that child. Today, that man is 80 years old. Basant Pando says he was only eight years old when Dr Prasad visited their village. He distinctly remembers being adopted by India's first President.

After the adoption of Basant Pando, the Pando tribe gained the status of being called as 'President's adopted sons'. In 1952, when Dr. Rajendra Prasad adopted Basant, he was given a few bulls, seeds and bullock carts by the government for the upliftment of their tribe. Thirteen colonies were established to accommodate the Pando tribe after which the tribals began living in these colonies.

"I've heard that the current President, Draupadi Murmu, will be visiting our village. I'd like to meet her too. Earlier, when the country's first President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, visited us, I remember he had adopted and christened me. At that time, all the Pando tribe members living in the forest were invited by the government," recalled Basant.