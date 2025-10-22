Jammu Kashmir Assembly Braces For Stormy Session As Govt Faces Heat Over ‘U-Turns’
Opposition plans to question the Omar Abdullah-led government over unfulfilled manifesto promises on jobs, electricity, statehood, and reservations during the brief but crucial assembly session.
Published : October 22, 2025 at 2:21 PM IST
Srinagar: The upcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to be stormy as the opposition is gearing up to corner the National Conference (NC)-led government over its one-year performance on unfulfilled promises like statehood, reservation, unemployment and governance issues.
The brief session will begin on Thursday, with six sittings scheduled over nine days. The first day is reserved for obituary references to former legislators and ministers, while October 24, 25, and 26 will be observed as holidays.
On Friday, October 24, voting will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir. October 25 (Saturday) and October 26 (Sunday) are official holidays. Government business will commence from October 27 to 31. Private members’ bills will be taken up on October 28, followed by discussion on private members’ resolutions on October 29. The Legislative Assembly has received 450 questions from legislators, along with 13 bills and 55 resolutions submitted by private members.
The government bills to be introduced, debated and passed are three bills which have already been cleared by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The bills include amendments to the Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017, as well as the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Business Establishment Bill, 2025, and the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.
The session, though brief, is likely to be stormy, as opposition parties, including the Bharatiya Janata Party with 28 sitting MLAs and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with three legislators and Sajad Lone, will corner the government on its manifesto and “U-turns” from the promises it made during the assembly polls.
Sham Lal Sharma, the BJP legislator, said that the opposition has a lot of issues on which it will seek accountability from the government. “During assembly elections, the National Conference has promised to fulfil within a year 12 commitments with the people. But the chief minister, Omar Abdullah, is now making U-turns on his manifesto about governance and public welfare. From the removal of smart meters to free electricity and providing one lakh jobs to unemployed youth, the government has failed to fulfil one. So, we will seek answers from the government on governance and welfare issues,” Sharma told ETV Bharat.
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Legislature Party leader Waheed Para told ETV Bharat that their legislators will corner the government on the issues of land safeguard bills, reservation policy review and regularisation of daily wagers and other temporary workers. He said the government’s lack of will for restoration of statehood and special status will also be taken up by the PDP MLAs during the short session.
However, the ruling party legislators say they are geared up to confront the opposition parties. Nazir Gurezi, the senior legislator of the government, told ETV Bharat that the chief minister and other ministers will reply to the opposition claims and confront them with facts and evidence.
Read More