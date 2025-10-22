ETV Bharat / state

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Braces For Stormy Session As Govt Faces Heat Over ‘U-Turns’

Srinagar: The upcoming session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly is set to be stormy as the opposition is gearing up to corner the National Conference (NC)-led government over its one-year performance on unfulfilled promises like statehood, reservation, unemployment and governance issues.

The brief session will begin on Thursday, with six sittings scheduled over nine days. The first day is reserved for obituary references to former legislators and ministers, while October 24, 25, and 26 will be observed as holidays.

On Friday, October 24, voting will be held for four Rajya Sabha seats from Jammu and Kashmir. October 25 (Saturday) and October 26 (Sunday) are official holidays. Government business will commence from October 27 to 31. Private members’ bills will be taken up on October 28, followed by discussion on private members’ resolutions on October 29. The Legislative Assembly has received 450 questions from legislators, along with 13 bills and 55 resolutions submitted by private members.

The government bills to be introduced, debated and passed are three bills which have already been cleared by the cabinet led by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. The bills include amendments to the Goods & Services Tax Act, 2017, as well as the enactment of the Jammu and Kashmir Shops and Business Establishment Bill, 2025, and the Jammu & Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989.