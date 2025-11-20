ETV Bharat / state

Storm Over Assam's Special Voter Revision: Opposition Flags 'Two-Day Residency' Provision

By Prasanta Kumar Baruah

Guwahati: A major political storm has erupted in Assam after the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) latest instructions on the Special Revision (SR) of the electoral roll. The controversy centres around an interpretation that even individuals arriving from other states just two days prior, if staying in Assam for work and intending to reside, could apply for voter registration using Form-8.

Opposition parties have launched fierce criticism, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing the ground to “import voters” ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The sudden decision to begin SR in Assam immediately after the Bihar election has fuelled further suspicion.

Congress: ‘BJP Plans to Bring People from UP and Bihar to Save the CM’s Chair’

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi expressed deep concern, claiming the move is an attempt to manipulate the voter list. “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma knows Assamese people will not vote for him. He is the biggest burden for the BJP in Assam. So he may try to bring people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to include them in the voter list and secure votes,” Gogoi alleged.

Former APCC president and ex-MP Ripun Bora termed the provision “unconstitutional” and warned it could enable massive electoral manipulation.

“If anyone coming from outside can get voting rights within two days, the ruling party can bring thousands from Bihar or Maharashtra to rig the election. This is dangerous and unacceptable,” Bora said.

Akhil Gogoi: ‘ECI Is Trying to Change the Game in Assam’

Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi issued a strong statement alleging that the BJP was attempting to illegitimately secure victory in 2026. “The BJP wants to fill the voter list with new names to win illegally. The Chief Electoral Officer says anyone arriving two days earlier can be enrolled. This is alarming—an attempt by the Election Commission to change the game,” Akhil Gogoi said.

Assam Jatiya Parishad: ‘This Opens the Door to Bring Lakhs of Outsiders’

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi called the provision “extremely dangerous,” arguing that such a rule could allow large-scale movement of people into Assam.