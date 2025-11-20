Storm Over Assam's Special Voter Revision: Opposition Flags 'Two-Day Residency' Provision
A controversy erupted in Assam after ECI's voter roll revision guidelines raised fears of 'imported voters', prompting sharp opposition attacks.
Published : November 20, 2025 at 4:21 PM IST
By Prasanta Kumar Baruah
Guwahati: A major political storm has erupted in Assam after the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) latest instructions on the Special Revision (SR) of the electoral roll. The controversy centres around an interpretation that even individuals arriving from other states just two days prior, if staying in Assam for work and intending to reside, could apply for voter registration using Form-8.
Opposition parties have launched fierce criticism, alleging that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing the ground to “import voters” ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The sudden decision to begin SR in Assam immediately after the Bihar election has fuelled further suspicion.
Congress: ‘BJP Plans to Bring People from UP and Bihar to Save the CM’s Chair’
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Gaurav Gogoi expressed deep concern, claiming the move is an attempt to manipulate the voter list. “Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma knows Assamese people will not vote for him. He is the biggest burden for the BJP in Assam. So he may try to bring people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar to include them in the voter list and secure votes,” Gogoi alleged.
Former APCC president and ex-MP Ripun Bora termed the provision “unconstitutional” and warned it could enable massive electoral manipulation.
“If anyone coming from outside can get voting rights within two days, the ruling party can bring thousands from Bihar or Maharashtra to rig the election. This is dangerous and unacceptable,” Bora said.
Akhil Gogoi: ‘ECI Is Trying to Change the Game in Assam’
Raijor Dal president and MLA Akhil Gogoi issued a strong statement alleging that the BJP was attempting to illegitimately secure victory in 2026. “The BJP wants to fill the voter list with new names to win illegally. The Chief Electoral Officer says anyone arriving two days earlier can be enrolled. This is alarming—an attempt by the Election Commission to change the game,” Akhil Gogoi said.
Assam Jatiya Parishad: ‘This Opens the Door to Bring Lakhs of Outsiders’
Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi called the provision “extremely dangerous,” arguing that such a rule could allow large-scale movement of people into Assam.
“Even those coming from outside two days earlier can be enrolled- this opens the road to bringing thousands, even lakhs, into Assam. Until NRC is complete, SR or SIR should not proceed,” Lurinjyoti said.
Chief Minister Counters Allegations
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma refuted the allegations, stating that names cannot exist in two states simultaneously.
“If someone from another state comes to live here permanently, for example, a railway or OIL employee, they must first delete their name from the earlier voter list. One cannot have names in two places. There is no controversy,” the CM said.
ECI Issues Clarification: ‘No Two-Day Rule’
Following widespread media reports and political criticism, the Election Commission issued an official clarification, rejecting the claim that individuals could register after staying only two days.
According to the Deputy Secretary & Joint Chief Electoral Officer, Assam, only individuals who intend to reside in Assam for the long term and normally reside at the address are eligible to apply for transfer of their names using Form-8. Such applications are accepted only after verification. Media interpretations suggesting a blanket “two-day residency rule” are incorrect.
Opposition Raises Fresh Questions
Despite the clarification, opposition parties continue to question.
How will intent to settle be verified? Can short-term arrivals claim intent only to get enrolled? Could this allow mass movement of people before elections?
With the Special Revision underway and Assam heading towards the 2026 polls, the issue has become politically charged. Critics say the ECI’s communication lacked clarity, while the ruling party accuses the opposition of creating unnecessary panic.
The unfolding dispute has placed Assam’s electoral roll revision under intense scrutiny, with demands for transparency growing louder across party lines.