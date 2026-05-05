ETV Bharat / state

Storm Havoc In Andhra Pradesh's ASR District: Four Killed In Tree Collapse And Lightning Strike

Pedabayalu: A sudden spell of heavy rain and strong winds turned deadly in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, claiming four lives in two separate incidents and leaving several others injured.

The tragedy occurred at a weekly market in Pedabayalu, where a massive uprooted tree collapsed onto temporary vendor shelters. Three women -- Tithamma (30), Ichamma (40), and Monima (45) -- lost their lives. While two of them died on the spot, Monima, a resident of Koraput district, succumbed to her injuries at the Paderu Area Hospital.

Officials said vendors from nearby villages, including those from Odisha, had set up makeshift stalls under tarpaulin sheets when the sudden downpour, accompanied by strong gusts, uprooted the tree within the market premises. Six others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.