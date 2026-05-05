Storm Havoc In Andhra Pradesh's ASR District: Four Killed In Tree Collapse And Lightning Strike
The tragedy occurred at a weekly market in Pedabayalu, where a massive uprooted tree collapsed onto temporary vendor shelters
Published : May 5, 2026 at 3:14 PM IST
Pedabayalu: A sudden spell of heavy rain and strong winds turned deadly in Alluri Sitarama Raju (ASR) district of Andhra Pradesh on Monday, claiming four lives in two separate incidents and leaving several others injured.
The tragedy occurred at a weekly market in Pedabayalu, where a massive uprooted tree collapsed onto temporary vendor shelters. Three women -- Tithamma (30), Ichamma (40), and Monima (45) -- lost their lives. While two of them died on the spot, Monima, a resident of Koraput district, succumbed to her injuries at the Paderu Area Hospital.
Officials said vendors from nearby villages, including those from Odisha, had set up makeshift stalls under tarpaulin sheets when the sudden downpour, accompanied by strong gusts, uprooted the tree within the market premises. Six others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.
In a separate incident, a 13-year-old girl, S Divya, died after being struck by lightning near Sinderiguda village in Kandrum Panchayat. Divya had gone to a nearby hill with her sister and a friend to collect leafy greens when the storm intensified.
While returning amid heavy rain, lightning struck, killing her instantly. Her sister Meera fell ill due to the impact and is receiving treatment at the Dumbriguda Primary Health Centre, where doctors confirmed Divya's death.
The twin tragedies have cast a pall of gloom over the tribal belt, underlining the vulnerability of residents to sudden weather changes and the risks faced by those working in open and makeshift environments.
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