ETV Bharat / state

Stop Parallel SIR, Shobha Karandlaje Urges State Election Commission

Bengaluru: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje demanded that the State Election Commission immediately stop the parallel Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) it is conducting in 27 wards under the Greater Bengaluru Area (GBA).

Speaking to reporters here on Friday, Karandlaje said that the Central Election Commission (CEC) is already conducting SIR across the state. Meanwhile, the State Election Commission (SEC) is also conducting another SIR in the wards under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). This has confused the voters, she said.

She alleged that the state government is behind the parallel SIR being conducted to illegally enrol Bangladeshis in the voters list. "A conspiracy to make Bangladeshis residents and voters of Karnataka is behind this parallel SIR," she alleged, adding that it is going right under the nose of Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar. "BLOs are dancing to the tune of the CM's verbal orders and including illegal residents in the voter list," she said.

She also objected to enumeration forms being distributed in mosques, shaadi mahals, and kalyan mantaps. "Illegal immigrants do not have addresses. They do not have house numbers. However, their names are being added in violation of the law. There is a rule that BLOs should personally go to the houses and give this form. However, they (BLOs) are flouting all these rules, she alleged.