ETV Bharat / state

'Stop NICE's Unauthorised Toll Collection, Take Over BMICP': Union Minister Kumaraswamy To Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has urged Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to impose immediate ban on what he termed unauthorised toll collection by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) while asking the state government to take over the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP) through legislation.



Kumaraswamy, in a letter to Shivakumar, said land was acquired for the BMIC project 23 years ago, but several farmers and landowners are yet to receive compensation. He cited court observations and recommendations of the Karnataka Legislature House Committee and Cabinet sub-committees while alleging violations of the Framework Agreement (FWA) and Project Technical Agreement (PTA).



“The unauthorised toll collection by NICE should be stopped with immediate effect,” Kumaraswamy said in the letter. “As the company has violated the terms and conditions of the FWA and PTA, the state government should enact legislation and take over the project.”



He also raised the issue of rehabilitation of land losers. Apart from five proposed townships, a residential complex had been planned on 42 acres and 32 guntas at Kommaghatta for affected landowners. However, the land was part of the toll-road area and outside the proposed investment, and the Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project Planning Authority rejected the proposal, he said. As a result, several affected families remain without houses.