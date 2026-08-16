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'Stop NICE's Unauthorised Toll Collection, Take Over BMICP': Union Minister Kumaraswamy To Shivakumar

Kumaraswamy said land was acquired for the BMIC project 23 years ago, but several farmers and landowners are yet to receive compensation.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has urged Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to impose immediate ban on what he termed unauthorised toll collection by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) while asking the state government to take over the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP) through legislation.
File photo of Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 16, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Bengaluru: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has urged Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to impose immediate ban on what he termed unauthorised toll collection by Nandi Infrastructure Corridor Enterprise (NICE) while asking the state government to take over the Bangalore-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project (BMICP) through legislation.

Kumaraswamy, in a letter to Shivakumar, said land was acquired for the BMIC project 23 years ago, but several farmers and landowners are yet to receive compensation. He cited court observations and recommendations of the Karnataka Legislature House Committee and Cabinet sub-committees while alleging violations of the Framework Agreement (FWA) and Project Technical Agreement (PTA).

“The unauthorised toll collection by NICE should be stopped with immediate effect,” Kumaraswamy said in the letter. “As the company has violated the terms and conditions of the FWA and PTA, the state government should enact legislation and take over the project.”

He also raised the issue of rehabilitation of land losers. Apart from five proposed townships, a residential complex had been planned on 42 acres and 32 guntas at Kommaghatta for affected landowners. However, the land was part of the toll-road area and outside the proposed investment, and the Bengaluru-Mysore Infrastructure Corridor Project Planning Authority rejected the proposal, he said. As a result, several affected families remain without houses.

Referring to a Karnataka High Court Division Bench judgment dated July 28, 2026, Kumaraswamy said the court had made critical observations about the functioning of NICE, KIADB and the state government in implementing the project.He said the judgment recorded an affidavit by Additional Chief Secretary Anjum Parwez stating that NICE was required to construct a 111-km peripheral road, but had completed only about five kilometres. The state government entered into a Toll Concession Agreement with NICE on September 4, 2000. Kumaraswamy said toll revisions were sent to the government until 2008, 2010 and 2011, but subsequent revisions were allegedly made without government notification.Kumaraswamy further alleged that land allotted for the project was commercially exploited through Joint Development Agreements with real estate firms, contrary to the FWA. He said NICE's annual reports between 2013-14 and 2016-17 were cited by the court in this regard.He also pointed towards 554 acres identified as excess land allotted by KIADB to NICE, which he said had still not been recovered. The letter further referred to concerns over the transfer and alteration of lakes, tanks, drains and other environmentally sensitive public assets, with consequences for Bengaluru and surrounding areas.“The government should act in the larger interest of the people,” Kumaraswamy said, recalling that a Cabinet sub-committee had recommended recovering excess and misused land, dropping land outside the FWA from acquisition notifications, stopping unauthorised toll collection and taking back acquired land diverted for purposes other than the project.

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BMICP
NICE
HD KUMARASWAMY
KARNATAKA

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