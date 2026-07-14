ETV Bharat / state

'Stop Illegal Saw Mills, Tree Trafficking': Bengal CM Kickstarts Week-Long Afforestation Drive, One Cr Saplings To Be Planted

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Minister for Environment of West Bengal Manoj Kumar Oraon and Minister for Health and Family Welfare of West Bengal Sharadwat Mukherjee during the inauguration of 'Aranya Saptaha' at Banabitan Biodiversity Park in Kolkata on Tuesday, July 14, 2026. ( IANS )

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused the previous government of not doing enough to protect the green cover, alleging that a concrete jungle is engulfing the state.

Launching a week-long afforestation campaign, Adhikari said, "The government, in the last 15 years, completely neglected the forest department, depriving it of allocations, manpower and infrastructure."

One crore tree saplings would be planted across the state, under the umbrella of a Central government initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A tree in the name of your mother).

CM inaugurated the massive afforestation campaign Aranya Saptah 2026 (Forest Week 2026) by planting saplings himself at Central Park in Salt Lake.

Citing examples of states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Adhikari said that the current double engine government is determined to revamp the forest department. Although rules say, one-third of the land should be planted with trees in any construction, this is limited to books and records, he said, drawing instances of forest destruction in Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and Jaldapara.

The CM said, this year the state has set a target of planting 7.2 crore trees. "The government’s goal is to maintain a fine balance between development and ecology, and further increase green cover in the state through afforestation. The forest department must stop illegal saw mills in the state and stop tree trafficking and illegal chopping of trees," he said.

On World Environment Day on June 5, more than nine lakh saplings were planted in a single day, surpassing the seven lakh target, he said. Adhikari said the responsibility of maintaining the saplings for at least two years will have to be taken seriously as they get destroyed due to lack of proper monitoring.