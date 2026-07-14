'Stop Illegal Saw Mills, Tree Trafficking': Bengal CM Kickstarts Week-Long Afforestation Drive, One Cr Saplings To Be Planted
Suvendu Adhikari says government’s goal is to maintain a fine balance between development and ecology, and increase green cover in the state through afforestation.
Published : July 14, 2026 at 4:50 PM IST
Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday accused the previous government of not doing enough to protect the green cover, alleging that a concrete jungle is engulfing the state.
Launching a week-long afforestation campaign, Adhikari said, "The government, in the last 15 years, completely neglected the forest department, depriving it of allocations, manpower and infrastructure."
One crore tree saplings would be planted across the state, under the umbrella of a Central government initiative 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A tree in the name of your mother).
CM inaugurated the massive afforestation campaign Aranya Saptah 2026 (Forest Week 2026) by planting saplings himself at Central Park in Salt Lake.
Citing examples of states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh, Adhikari said that the current double engine government is determined to revamp the forest department. Although rules say, one-third of the land should be planted with trees in any construction, this is limited to books and records, he said, drawing instances of forest destruction in Jhargram, Bankura, Purulia and Jaldapara.
The CM said, this year the state has set a target of planting 7.2 crore trees. "The government’s goal is to maintain a fine balance between development and ecology, and further increase green cover in the state through afforestation. The forest department must stop illegal saw mills in the state and stop tree trafficking and illegal chopping of trees," he said.
On World Environment Day on June 5, more than nine lakh saplings were planted in a single day, surpassing the seven lakh target, he said. Adhikari said the responsibility of maintaining the saplings for at least two years will have to be taken seriously as they get destroyed due to lack of proper monitoring.
Adhikari stressed that more coconut trees should be planted to reduce the risk of lightning strikes and underlined that school children have also been roped in the afforestation drive. A sapling has been handed over to each of them for them to nurture, he added.
"If the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh can say he will plant 26 crore saplings this year, why can't we say we will plant 10 crore," Adhikari said, urging everyone, from panchayat members to MPs to plant saplings in a healthy competition.
In a message on forest protection, Adhikari ordered the Forest Department to take strict action along with the police to stop timber and tree smuggling. "Just as we stopped cattle smuggling and many illegal activities in West Bengal, initiatives have to be taken to stop timber smuggling so that no one can cut down our trees before they reach their full potential. You too have to take care of this matter," he said
The chief minister acknowledged the shortage of staff in the Forest Department and assured that those vacancies will be filled within this year. He said that the task of carrying out recruitment in the Forest Department will be handed over to the Police Recruitment Board in future.
In his message to forest workers, the chief minister assured them of their safety and blamed the previous dispensation for not taking effective initiatives in this regard. Adhikari assured that his government will implement all plans for their wellbeing in coordination with the Centre.
The week-long campaign, that is going to be observed from July 14 to July 20, is part of the state government’s year-long afforestation programme aimed at planting and nurturing more than 1 core trees across the state.
The inaugural ceremony also had Forest and Environment Minister Manoj Kumar Oraon, Minister of State for Forests and Environment Dibakar Gharami, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal and Health Minister Sharadwat Mukherjee.
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