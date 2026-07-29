ETV Bharat / state

Stop Drugs, Save Youth: Experts Warn Students On Dangers Of Addiction As KIMS Hyderabad Hosts Anti-Drug Drive

Hyderabad: Sitaram, the Superintendent of Police of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of the Telangana Police, on Wednesday called upon young people to stay away from drugs, alcohol and other addictive substances, saying that only a drug-free youth can build a bright future.

Addressing a special awareness programme organised by KIMS Hospitals Educational Society as part of the Central government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Sitaram said addiction not only damages health but also affects families, society and the future of an individual.

He also expressed concern that the influence of social media and unhealthy peer groups was drawing some youngsters towards substance abuse at an early age. The police official also urged parents to closely observe the behaviour of their children and inculcate good values from an early age.

Speaking at the programme, B Kavitha Yadav, a High Court advocate, said that narcotic substances were destroying the lives of many young people. She advised students to act responsibly during their formative years and stay away from unlawful activities.