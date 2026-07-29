Stop Drugs, Save Youth: Experts Warn Students On Dangers Of Addiction As KIMS Hyderabad Hosts Anti-Drug Drive
Speakers at the programme also explained the statistics relating to drug abuse cases in Hyderabad and discussed measures being taken to curb the menace.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 7:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: Sitaram, the Superintendent of Police of the Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) of the Telangana Police, on Wednesday called upon young people to stay away from drugs, alcohol and other addictive substances, saying that only a drug-free youth can build a bright future.
Addressing a special awareness programme organised by KIMS Hospitals Educational Society as part of the Central government’s Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, Sitaram said addiction not only damages health but also affects families, society and the future of an individual.
He also expressed concern that the influence of social media and unhealthy peer groups was drawing some youngsters towards substance abuse at an early age. The police official also urged parents to closely observe the behaviour of their children and inculcate good values from an early age.
Speaking at the programme, B Kavitha Yadav, a High Court advocate, said that narcotic substances were destroying the lives of many young people. She advised students to act responsibly during their formative years and stay away from unlawful activities.
Dr Manimala Rao, Director of Education, KIMS, said students should not sacrifice their future to addiction and that education remained the surest path to a secure and successful life. She cautioned them against falling into bad company and developing habits such as alcohol consumption, smoking and drug abuse.
Speakers at the programme also explained the statistics relating to drug abuse cases in Hyderabad and discussed measures being taken to curb the menace. They said the objective of Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan is to create a drug-free India through awareness, treatment, rehabilitation and community participation.
Dr I. Venkateswarlu, Dr Prasuna, Prof. Reddy Rani, Henna, Sunita, faculty members and students of KES Group of Institutions participated in the programme.
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