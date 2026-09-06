ETV Bharat / state

Stop Coercion Against Striking MBBS Interns, Jammu Kashmir MP Ruhullah Urges Health Minister Sakina Itoo

Srinagar: Amid the ongoing strike by MBBS interns in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday said that the interns are being coerced by Principals of the Medical Colleges to end the strike and resume work.

Hundreds of medical interns are on strike for a week, demanding a hike in monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to 30,000. The strike has impacted the healthcare services in the medical colleges of J&K.

The protesting interns said they will not end the strike until the Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo gives them a written statement about the hike.

Mehdi has shot two letters to the minister and principals of government medical colleges in Kashmir and Jammu in which he said that the administration of the institutions had begun warning interns of consequences if they do not return to duty.