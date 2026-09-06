Stop Coercion Against Striking MBBS Interns, Jammu Kashmir MP Ruhullah Urges Health Minister Sakina Itoo
Jammu Kashmir MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi claimed striking medical interns demanding a stipend hike are facing warnings from college principals to resume work immediately.
Published : September 6, 2026 at 5:30 PM IST
Srinagar: Amid the ongoing strike by MBBS interns in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) Member of Parliament Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Sunday said that the interns are being coerced by Principals of the Medical Colleges to end the strike and resume work.
Hundreds of medical interns are on strike for a week, demanding a hike in monthly stipend from Rs 12,300 to 30,000. The strike has impacted the healthcare services in the medical colleges of J&K.
The protesting interns said they will not end the strike until the Health and Medical Education Minister Sakina Itoo gives them a written statement about the hike.
Mehdi has shot two letters to the minister and principals of government medical colleges in Kashmir and Jammu in which he said that the administration of the institutions had begun warning interns of consequences if they do not return to duty.
“Something has changed in the last few days, and I would like to know from you what it is. For a week this was a dispute conducted in the open. The interns stated their case, you accepted it was genuine, the Chief Minister's Advisor gave a date. That is not a change in the Government's position. It is a change in its method,” he said in the letter sent to Itoo.
Mehdi asked the minister to clarify on whose instructions these warnings have been issued to the protesting students. “A government that has publicly called a demand genuine, and privately set its institutional heads to pressuring the people making it, is speaking in two voices. That will be noticed, and it will cost more than the stipend ever would,” he said.
The MP said the protesting interns are young people who have given nine years to become doctors and who staff our casualty wards through the night.
“To protest peacefully is their constitutional right, and they do not forfeit it by wearing a white coat. Whatever is being said to them in the corridors of these colleges should stop, and you are the one who can stop it,” he said.
He said the Chief Minister has agreed, and a committee agreed in 2023 to hike their stipend. “What has never been produced is an order on paper with the amount, the date it takes effect, and a line stating that no intern will be penalised for having stood outside these colleges,” he said.
He said this dispute will end with the stipend revised, because everyone with the authority to decide has already said it should be.
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