ETV Bharat / state

Stones Pelted At Shivaji Jayanti Procession In Karnataka's Bagalkote, Prohibitory Orders Imposed

Police personnel at the spot where stones were pelted at the procession ( ETV Bharat )

Bagalkote: Tension prevailed at Bagalkote city in Karnataka after miscreants pelted stones at a Shivaji Jayanti procession on Thursday. A huge procession was being taken out by the Maratha community in Bagalkote city on Thursday evening on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. The procession of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which started from the Ambabhavani temple, proceeded through the main road, Basaveshwara Circle, Vallabhbhai Chowk, and ended in front of Panka Masjid at the fort. However, stones were allegedly pelted by miscreants at the procession. Bagalkote SP Siddharth Goyal said police have arrested eight persons including the prime accused for their alleged involvement in the incident. "Only the main accused pelted stones. The rest have been arrested on charges of obstructing duty,'' Goyal told the media. He said three persons including two police constables were injured in the stone pelting. "The procession ended peacefully after the incident. The situation is currently under control. We will take action against all those responsible for the incident,'' the SP said.