Stones Pelted At Shivaji Jayanti Procession In Karnataka's Bagalkote, Prohibitory Orders Imposed
Police said eight individuals including the prime accused have been arrested. Three persons including two police constables were injured, said the SP.
Bagalkote: Tension prevailed at Bagalkote city in Karnataka after miscreants pelted stones at a Shivaji Jayanti procession on Thursday.
A huge procession was being taken out by the Maratha community in Bagalkote city on Thursday evening on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti. The procession of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, which started from the Ambabhavani temple, proceeded through the main road, Basaveshwara Circle, Vallabhbhai Chowk, and ended in front of Panka Masjid at the fort. However, stones were allegedly pelted by miscreants at the procession.
Bagalkote SP Siddharth Goyal said police have arrested eight persons including the prime accused for their alleged involvement in the incident. "Only the main accused pelted stones. The rest have been arrested on charges of obstructing duty,'' Goyal told the media.
He said three persons including two police constables were injured in the stone pelting. "The procession ended peacefully after the incident. The situation is currently under control. We will take action against all those responsible for the incident,'' the SP said.
In the aftermath of the incident, prohibitory orders have been imposed under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyayik Suraksha Sanhita-2023 in Bagalkote city, Navanagar and Vidyagiri with the objective of maintaining law and order, Goyal said.
In order to prevent any untoward incident and ensure the safety of citizens and public property, the prohibitory orders have been imposed from the midnight of February 19 to midnight of February 24. The order was issued by Assistant Commissioner Santosh B Jagalasar. During the period, gathering of four or more individuals in public places, moving around with dangerous weapons and holding any meeting, ceremony or sit-in without permission is prohibited in Bagalkote city, Navanagar and Vidyagiri.
Deputy Superintendent of Police of Bagalkote sub-division has been instructed to strictly enforce the prohibitory orders.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the incident unfortunate and appealed citizens to maintain peace and harmony. "Karnataka’s strength lies in its unity and brotherhood. The police have taken swift action and have already made arrests. They are conducting a thorough investigation to identify the cause of the incident and all those responsible. Strict action will be taken against the perpetrators, irrespective of who they are. I urge everyone not to fall prey to rumours or provocation. Let us stand together to preserve peace and communal harmony in our state", he said in a post on X.
