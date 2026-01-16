ETV Bharat / state

Two Labourers Killed, 1 Injured As Stones Fall On Them In Illegal Quarry In Malkangiri

Malkangiri: Two labourers were killed, and another was injured when an earthen mound collapsed on them while digging soil at an illegal stone quarry in Odisha's Malkangiri district on Friday, police said. The incident took place at the stone quarry near the Bhairavi Temple, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Tuna Gadba (21) of Jaipuriaguda and Mitu Madhai (31) of Champakhari village. Officials said that teams from the police department, Mines Department and Labour Department reached the spot soon after receiving information and initiated an investigation. The injured person, identified as Bijay Rao of Champaghari village, has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to District Labour Officer Purnima Duruka, six workers were engaged in soil digging at the site when a large earthen mass suddenly collapsed, crushing one labourer. Two others rushed to rescue him but were also trapped under the debris. One worker died on the spot, while the other two were shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Malkangiri, in critical condition, where one of them later succumbed to injuries.