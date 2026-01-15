ETV Bharat / state

Stone-Pelting On Veerbhumi Express In Rajasthan Injures Two; Minors Detained

Two passengers were injured, and several coaches were damaged after stones were hurled at the Veerbhumi Express near Sarsia level crossing in Udaipur.

Screengrab of viral video (Social media)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : January 15, 2026 at 2:55 PM IST

Udaipur: Unidentified persons have pelted stones at a moving train on the Dungarpur rail section, primarily referring to the Himmatnagar-Udaipur City railway line, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, injuring two passengers and damaging several coaches, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday (January 13) evening, triggering panic among the passengers.

Officials said the Veerbhumi Express, bearing number 19316, was attacked when it was travelling from Asarwa (Ahmedabad) to Indore.

“The stones hit the windows of several compartments and shattered panes. A woman and a man travelling in the general coach were injured in the incident,” they said.

According to eyewitnesses, the train had departed from Jaisamand station and was near the Sarsia level crossing when some youths standing along the railway tracks hurled stones at the moving train.

“Stones entered the coaches, triggering chaos among passengers. Several passengers also received injuries in the incident,” they said.

Later, videos of the incident appeared on social media showing broken glass and stones inside the coaches.

Following the incident, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the rural police initiated an investigation, while the injured passengers were given first aid after the train reached Udaipur station.

“A case has been registered under Sections 153 and 147 of the Railway Act. Based on information from an informant, two minors, both aged 14, were detained and later produced before a juvenile court, which ordered their transfer to a juvenile correctional facility,” said RPF Udaipur Inspector Surendra Singh.

Officials said this was not the first stone-pelting incident on the rail section in two years. In 2024, a similar incident was reported involving a superfast train in the Bichhiwara police station area of Dungarpur district. In another incident in November 2022, a conspiracy to blow up railway tracks near Jawar Mines was foiled.

Meanwhile, passengers have demanded increased patrolling and surveillance in sensitive areas, as the recurring incidents have raised concerns over railway security.

