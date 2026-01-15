ETV Bharat / state

Stone-Pelting On Veerbhumi Express In Rajasthan Injures Two; Minors Detained

Udaipur: Unidentified persons have pelted stones at a moving train on the Dungarpur rail section, primarily referring to the Himmatnagar-Udaipur City railway line, in Udaipur, Rajasthan, injuring two passengers and damaging several coaches, officials said.

The incident took place on Tuesday (January 13) evening, triggering panic among the passengers.

Officials said the Veerbhumi Express, bearing number 19316, was attacked when it was travelling from Asarwa (Ahmedabad) to Indore.

“The stones hit the windows of several compartments and shattered panes. A woman and a man travelling in the general coach were injured in the incident,” they said.

Screengrab of viral video (Social media)

According to eyewitnesses, the train had departed from Jaisamand station and was near the Sarsia level crossing when some youths standing along the railway tracks hurled stones at the moving train.