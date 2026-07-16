Stone Crushers In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar Face Pollution Heat; Panel Informs NGT Of Action Taken
A report by the J&K Pollution Control Committee told NGT that legal notices were issued to the stone crushers for alleged violation of consent conditions.
Published : July 16, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has issued multiple notices against two stone crusher units in Kishtwar for alleged violations of environmental consent conditions in a case concerning pollution and environmental compliance in the Union Territory.
The report signed by Dr R. Gilpinath, Member Secretary, JKPCC, was submitted on Wednesday before the Principal Bench of the NGT in compliance with the tribunal's order dated May 27, 2026. The case (Original Application Number 335/2026) has been filed by Azhar Ahmed Kamal on May 22, 2026 against Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, Jammu and Kashmir Environment Impact Assessment, District Magistrate Kishtwar, Geology and Mining Department Kishtwar, Divisional Forest Officer Kishtwar, M/s Faridia Stone Crushers and M/s Butt Associates.
Following the NGT's directions, the pollution control body told the tribunal that after receiving the NGT's directions, it sought a status report from its Regional Director, Jammu, through a communication dated June 30, 2026. A reminder was subsequently issued on July 8, 2026, following which the Regional Director submitted the report on July 11.
The report disclosed that Consent to Operate (Renewal) granted to M/s Butt Associates, Bunzwar remains valid until September 2026, while the consent granted to M/s Faridia Stone Crusher, Bunzwar, Kishtwar, was valid up to December 2025.
The JKPCC further informed the tribunal that two notices were issued to M/s Butt Associates, Bunzwar, Kishtwar, for alleged violation of consent conditions.
The notices were issued on May 6, 2026, and July 3, 2026, respectively, "for violation of the Consent conditions," the report said.
In addition, the committee said a legal notice was issued to M/s Faridia Stone Crusher, Bunzwar, Kishtwar, on July 10, 2026.
The report did not elaborate on the specific nature of the alleged violations but stated that the actions were taken in connection with compliance under the environmental consent regime applicable to the units.
Concluding its submission, the JKPCC prayed before the tribunal: "In the premises, it is therefore respectfully prayed that the report may kindly be taken on record before the Hon'ble National Green Tribunal for consideration."
During the last hearing on May 27, 2026, the Tribunal heard the petition alleging persistent illegal stone mining and environmental violations by stone crusher units operating in and around the Chirmal Forest Range in Kishtwar.
The petition has alleged that two units were functioning without mandatory environmental clearance while violating the J&K PCC's siting criteria. The petitioners in their application have claimed that two stone crushers are carrying out mining inside and around the forest area without requisite permission and are breaching the conditions of their Consent to Operate. "They are using JCBs for illegal extraction...failing to develop the mandatory green belt and water sprinkler systems, and dumping mining waste on private land."
Taking note of the allegations, the bench observed, "Prima facie the averments made in the O.A. raise substantial questions relating to the environment arising out of the implementation of the enactments specified in Schedule-I to the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010."
It then directed that, "Notice of the O.A. along with copies of this Order and the O.A. and documents enclosed with the same be issued to the respondents requiring them to file their replies/responses." The tribunal also ordered that "Replies/Responses may be filed by respondents no. 1 to 8 at least one day before the next date of hearing is fixed."
The matter will now be heard by NGT's principal bench comprising of Justice Arun Kumar Tyagi (Judicial Member) and Dr. A. Senthil Vel (Expert Member) on July 17, 2026.
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