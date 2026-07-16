ETV Bharat / state

Stone Crushers In Jammu Kashmir's Kishtwar Face Pollution Heat; Panel Informs NGT Of Action Taken

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee (JKPCC) has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has issued multiple notices against two stone crusher units in Kishtwar for alleged violations of environmental consent conditions in a case concerning pollution and environmental compliance in the Union Territory.

The report signed by Dr R. Gilpinath, Member Secretary, JKPCC, was submitted on Wednesday before the Principal Bench of the NGT in compliance with the tribunal's order dated May 27, 2026. The case (Original Application Number 335/2026) has been filed by Azhar Ahmed Kamal on May 22, 2026 against Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee, Jammu and Kashmir Environment Impact Assessment, District Magistrate Kishtwar, Geology and Mining Department Kishtwar, Divisional Forest Officer Kishtwar, M/s Faridia Stone Crushers and M/s Butt Associates.

Following the NGT's directions, the pollution control body told the tribunal that after receiving the NGT's directions, it sought a status report from its Regional Director, Jammu, through a communication dated June 30, 2026. A reminder was subsequently issued on July 8, 2026, following which the Regional Director submitted the report on July 11.

The report disclosed that Consent to Operate (Renewal) granted to M/s Butt Associates, Bunzwar remains valid until September 2026, while the consent granted to M/s Faridia Stone Crusher, Bunzwar, Kishtwar, was valid up to December 2025.

The JKPCC further informed the tribunal that two notices were issued to M/s Butt Associates, Bunzwar, Kishtwar, for alleged violation of consent conditions.

The notices were issued on May 6, 2026, and July 3, 2026, respectively, "for violation of the Consent conditions," the report said.

In addition, the committee said a legal notice was issued to M/s Faridia Stone Crusher, Bunzwar, Kishtwar, on July 10, 2026.