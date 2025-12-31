ETV Bharat / state

Stoles And Woolen Scarves With Party Symbols Are More Popular In Municipal Corporation Polls

Stolls And Woolen Scarves of political parties, which are on sale in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ( ETV Bharat )

By Amit Phutane Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the political parties gear up for the elections of 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, sales of political accessories and booklets is delayed with the parties taking a long time to distribute the AB forms. Usually, there is a sale of accessories, party flags and printed literature. Colourful badges, scarves, flags, badges of political parties, leaflets and booklets are displayed on stalls put up across the streets. Moreover, all these are affordable, which appeals to children and senior citizens, who are the target audience. Earlier, there were regular regional language columnists and local-level thinkers who would publish leaflets cautioning the voters about the candidate and informing them of the importance of voting. Things are different for the forthcoming municipal corporation elections. Election symbols of parties for sale in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (ETV Bharat) Apart from a delay in giving tickets, these traditional forms of spreading information on political parties and candidates has been replaced with social media reels. Businessmen in political accessories say this was bound to be, as social media is instant and gratifying. "The market for campaign literature has not yet seen the expected surge. However, no new literature has been released in the market either. There is no doubt that the campaigning happening on social media has definitely impacted literature sales," said literature vendor Babli Sheth. Sales, however, are likely to pick up from this weekend, as a wide range of accessories will be put up on sale. Businessman Navnath Malvade believes that social media campaigning may have some effect on traditional sales, even though elections usually bring in crores of rupees.