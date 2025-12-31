Stoles And Woolen Scarves With Party Symbols Are More Popular In Municipal Corporation Polls
After the new alliances and splits in political equations, there is little or no demand for the party flags.
Published : December 31, 2025 at 1:42 PM IST|
Updated : December 31, 2025 at 2:25 PM IST
By Amit Phutane
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the political parties gear up for the elections of 29 Municipal Corporations in Maharashtra, sales of political accessories and booklets is delayed with the parties taking a long time to distribute the AB forms.
Usually, there is a sale of accessories, party flags and printed literature. Colourful badges, scarves, flags, badges of political parties, leaflets and booklets are displayed on stalls put up across the streets. Moreover, all these are affordable, which appeals to children and senior citizens, who are the target audience.
Earlier, there were regular regional language columnists and local-level thinkers who would publish leaflets cautioning the voters about the candidate and informing them of the importance of voting. Things are different for the forthcoming municipal corporation elections.
Apart from a delay in giving tickets, these traditional forms of spreading information on political parties and candidates has been replaced with social media reels. Businessmen in political accessories say this was bound to be, as social media is instant and gratifying.
"The market for campaign literature has not yet seen the expected surge. However, no new literature has been released in the market either. There is no doubt that the campaigning happening on social media has definitely impacted literature sales," said literature vendor Babli Sheth.
Sales, however, are likely to pick up from this weekend, as a wide range of accessories will be put up on sale. Businessman Navnath Malvade believes that social media campaigning may have some effect on traditional sales, even though elections usually bring in crores of rupees.
"This year, there will be more focus on social media, even though other kinds of campaign materials have entered the market as activists walk door-to-door. Getting across to someone's mobile phone is similar to speaking with them directly, and social media allows you to contact a lot of people for less money," said Malvade.
Since the campaign will be in the winter season, there is a growing demand for the woolen mufflers that have the symbols of political parties. These are as per the colours of every party, and some even have the party symbols.
Some fresh material has been added to the conventional election campaigning strategies. Currently, one can get to see a variety of goods that includes caps, buttons, badges, mobile stickers, woolen mufflers, cotton stolls and T-shirts. One, however, cannot see many party flags for sales of late. Malvade said they avoid selling party flags since the election commission's order and the legal issues surrounding the party symbols after the splinter groups were formed.
"There are numerous challenges when it comes to using flags, particularly when it comes to following the Election Commission's guidelines. As a result, mobile stickers and mufflers are being widely deployed in their place," said another vendor. The vendors have kept the costs affordable, since these are local elections and with more number of people buying it.
Malvade believes as the date of the polling nears, the flag sales will pick up. Voting for 29 Municipal Corporation polls in Maharashtra will take place on January 15, 2026. Counting will take place on January 16, 2026.
Consequently, businessman Navnath Malvade voiced concern that the selling of traditional campaign materials may eventually stop completely, even if they anticipate some impact this year.
A sizable quantity of these supplies is kept on hand to guarantee there won't be a shortage during the election campaign. However, the availability of items with the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party's symbols is restricted because of the ongoing legal disputes around their symbols. This measure is being taken to prevent losses in the event that the court orders any adjustments in the near future.
A sizable supply of campaign materials featuring the insignia of the Congress and BJP parties has been prepared; however, the BJP's items are slightly more costly. According to Malvade, there is currently a greater demand in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city for campaign materials with the "torch" sign.
He added that suppliers are being forced to maintain a limited number of inventory due to the current legal proceedings regarding the names and symbols of political parties, which could result in modifications at any point.
