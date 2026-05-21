ETV Bharat / state

Muga Silk From Assam, Shirui Lily Silk From Manipur Among PM Modi's Gifts To Meloni

Muga silk, known as the “Golden Silk” of Assam, is a rare and prestigious textile from the Brahmaputra Valley. Celebrated for its natural golden hue and understated elegance, this exquisite silk is produced without artificial dyes, reflecting a deeply sustainable tradition. Renowned as one of the world’s strongest natural fibers, Muga silk is prized for its remarkable durability and longevity, often lasting for generations.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifting a packet of 'Melody' chocolates to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may have stolen the media limelight, but two traditional silk items from the Northeast have taken pride of place in the bouquet of gifts presented by the Indian PM to his Italian counterpart.

On the other hand, the Shirui Lily silk stole draws its inspiration from the misty heights of Shirui Kashong Peak in Manipur, India. It is inspired by the rare Shirui Lily, a delicate bell-shaped flower with pale pinkish-white petals that blooms nowhere else in the world. For the Tangkhul Naga community of Manipur, the Shirui Lily symbolises purity, identity, and cultural pride. The stole, therefore, carries not only the beauty of Himalayan craftsmanship, but also the spirit of indigenous tradition and folklore. The lily also holds deep cultural resonance in Italy, where it has long symbolized purity, grace, and artistic refinement, frequently appearing in Renaissance art. In this shared symbolism lies a unique cultural connection between India and Italy.

Apart from the two items from the Northeast, PM Modi also gifted a marble inlay box with CDs of two of the greatest icons of Indian classical music: Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi.

The marble inlay box is a refined example of India’s handcrafted artistry, closely associated with the master craftsmen of Agra. Created using the intricate art of Pacchikari, or Pietra Dura, this decorative tradition is believed to have originated in Florence, Italy, before flourishing in India under royal patronage, making it a remarkable artistic bridge between the two nations. Crafted from polished white marble, the box is adorned with delicate inlay work using semi-precious stones such as lapis lazuli, turquoise, malachite, coral, and mother-of-pearl. Carefully shaped and embedded into the marble surface, these stones form elegant floral and geometric motifs that reflect extraordinary precision and timeless beauty

Inside the box are treasured musical compilations by Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and MS Subbulakshmi. Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, the legendary Hindustani vocalist and Bharat Ratna awardee, was renowned for his powerful and deeply emotive performances. MS Subbulakshmi, the iconic Carnatic vocalist and the first musician to receive the Bharat Ratna, became a global cultural ambassador through her spiritually evocative music, including her historic performance at the United Nations.

Together, the marble inlay box and these timeless musical works celebrate the shared appreciation of India and Italy for art, heritage, and cultural excellence.

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