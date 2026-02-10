ETV Bharat / state

Stolen Temple Idols Recovered After Three Years, Handed Over To Temple in Bihar

Ara: Three years after the theft, the stolen idols from Buxar district have finally been returned. Seven Ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) idols of the Ram Darbar, which had been kept in the malkhana (police store room) of Koilwar police station in Bhojpur district for the past three years, were handed over to the temple authorities on Tuesday.

The idols were released from Koilwar police station after a bail bond of Rs 6 lakh was submitted in the CJM court. Following their release, the idols were formally handed over to the representatives of the Ram Janaki Math located at Barka Dhakaich under Krishna Brahm police station in Buxar district.

After performing religious rituals, temple secretary Kanhaiya Dubey, along with Sudhir Dubey, Raushan Pandey, Naveen Kumar Singh and advocate Dhanesh Pandey, left for Krishna Brahm with the Ashtadhatu idols.

Advocate Dhanesh Pandey stated that the idols are extremely valuable and at least 300 years old. He said the idols are worth approximately Rs 68 crore in the international market. “To secure the release of the idols from the Malkhana, the sarpanch of Barka Dhakaich, Bindu Devi, and Kusum Devi submitted a bail bond of Rs 6 lakh. Following court orders, the idols were released. The theft took place in 2023,” said advocate Dhanesh Pandey.