Stolen Temple Idols Recovered After Three Years, Handed Over To Temple in Bihar
The idols were released from Koilwar police station after a bail bond of Rs 6 lakh was submitted in the CJM court.
Published : February 10, 2026 at 9:44 PM IST
Ara: Three years after the theft, the stolen idols from Buxar district have finally been returned. Seven Ashtadhatu (eight-metal alloy) idols of the Ram Darbar, which had been kept in the malkhana (police store room) of Koilwar police station in Bhojpur district for the past three years, were handed over to the temple authorities on Tuesday.
The idols were released from Koilwar police station after a bail bond of Rs 6 lakh was submitted in the CJM court. Following their release, the idols were formally handed over to the representatives of the Ram Janaki Math located at Barka Dhakaich under Krishna Brahm police station in Buxar district.
After performing religious rituals, temple secretary Kanhaiya Dubey, along with Sudhir Dubey, Raushan Pandey, Naveen Kumar Singh and advocate Dhanesh Pandey, left for Krishna Brahm with the Ashtadhatu idols.
Advocate Dhanesh Pandey stated that the idols are extremely valuable and at least 300 years old. He said the idols are worth approximately Rs 68 crore in the international market. “To secure the release of the idols from the Malkhana, the sarpanch of Barka Dhakaich, Bindu Devi, and Kusum Devi submitted a bail bond of Rs 6 lakh. Following court orders, the idols were released. The theft took place in 2023,” said advocate Dhanesh Pandey.
On January 21, 2023, seven idols including Ram, Lakshman, Sita, Hanuman, Laddu Gopal and a crown were stolen from the Ram Janaki Math in Barka Dhakaich under Krishna Brahm police station in Buxar district. The next morning, on January 22, 2023, Koilwar police recovered the idols from a car near the Ara–Chhapra road junction and arrested the accused along with a country-made pistol.
This was not the first such incident at the Ram Janaki Math. On June 6, 2011, three idols were stolen from the temple, during which the priest Bhuneshwar Das was murdered. Three accused were arrested in that case, and the stolen idols were recovered in 2013 from the Koilwar police station area. The idols were later released and reinstalled at the Ram Janaki Math.
Temple secretary Kanhaiya Dubey said the idols were originally installed nearly 300 years ago by the Maharaja of Nepal.
Read More: