Stolen Farmers’ Trolley Parts Unearthed from Punjab's Nabha Officer’s Residence, Probe Intensifies

Patiala: After months of waiting, parts of tractors and trolleys stolen from farmers have surfaced. The first significant recovery was made underground at the official residence allotted to the Executive Officer in Nabha, Punjab.

The administration acted after these farmer protests in Nabha, leading to the recovery of items linked to the stolen trolleys.

Parts of tractors, trolleys, and other materials were found buried inside the residence, allegedly connected to trolleys stolen from the Shambhu border.

After trolleys went missing from Shambhu, farmers blamed the Aam Aadmi Party government and filed a theft case against Pankaj Pappu, husband of Nabha Nagar Council President Sujata Chawla. The Crime Investigation Agency in Patiala is handling the case.

BKU Ekta Azad leaders Manjit Singh Niyal and Chamkaur Singh said, “We were certain that our stolen items were buried in this residence. The parts recovered are from the trolleys stolen at Shambhu. The husband of the Nagar Council president stole them, and we have already filed a theft case against him. The recovery from the government residence clearly shows that the government is sheltering such acts. We demand that the police investigate and send the culprits behind bars.”