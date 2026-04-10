ETV Bharat / state

Stolen Scooter Recovered In Hyderabad After Traffic Challan Goes To Owner, Photo Reveals Thief’s Face

The incident, which has now gone viral on social media, began nearly three months ago when Faisal Rahman's two-wheeler was stolen from the Habeeb Nagar area. He promptly approached the police and filed a First Information Report (FIR), hoping his vehicle would be traced soon.

Hyderabad: In a bizarre turn of events, a stolen scooter was finally recovered in Hyderabad, Telangana, after its owner received a traffic challan, complete with a clear picture of the man riding it.

However, as days turned into weeks and weeks into months, there was no breakthrough. Like many victims of vehicle theft, Rahman also gradually came to terms with the possibility that his scooter was gone for good.

But on April 7, an unexpected alert changed everything. Rahman received a traffic challan for his stolen vehicle. Initially confused, he wondered how he could be fined for a scooter he had not even seen in months.

Curious, he opened the challan details, and what he saw left him stunned. The challan included a photograph of his stolen scooter being driven on the road. Even more surprising, the rider’s face was clearly visible. The man was seen riding without a helmet.

Rahman immediately took to the social media platform X, tagging the Hyderabad Traffic Police and the Hyderabad City Police, and requesting action. His post quickly gained traction online, drawing widespread attention.

Police officials later revealed that the scooter had originally been reported stolen on January 24, and that the challan was issued on March 1 but came to Rahman’s notice only recently. Authorities also expressed concern that sharing such details publicly could alert suspects.

Acting swiftly after the post went viral, Habeeb Nagar police formed special teams, scanned CCTV footage, and launched a search operation. Within a short time, they traced the vehicle and detained the rider. The scooter has since been recovered and brought to the police station, with further legal action underway.

It is still being investigated whether the person caught was the actual thief or someone who has unknowingly purchased the stolen vehicle.

Following the recovery, Rahman thanked the police, calling their efforts "truly outstanding". The case has also sparked debate online, with many questioning why challans are issued to registered owners even after vehicles are reported stolen, and calling for a system to automatically flag such cases.