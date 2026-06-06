'Stinky Weapon': Thief, Caught In Post Office In West Bengal, Leaves His Captors Disgusted
The thief took out a packet of feaces from his pocket and smeared it all over his body before spreading it in the post office.
Published : June 6, 2026 at 7:24 PM IST
Alipurduar: Thieves usually carry sharp weapons or even guns to intimidate their captors if caught. However, a thief who was caught at the Alipurduar Court Post Office premises carried something stinky, a packet of faeces much to the disgust of his captors.
According to post office sources, the suspect had been loitering on the premises for quite some time. The staff members stated that his movements aroused suspicion, prompting them to keep a close watch on him. Eventually, he was caught red-handed while hovering near the area where cash is kept. That was when the 'real drama' began.
It is alleged that after being caught, the man initially argued for a while. Then, he pulled a plastic packet out of his pocket. Everyone present assumed he was about to produce a sharp weapon or the usual burglary tools. However, they were left stunned the moment the packet was opened—it contained faeces.
The accused began smearing the faeces onto his own body. Not only that, but within moments, he started spreading it across the post office counters, tables, chairs, walls, floors, and even the area where the cash was stored. The excitement of apprehending a thief instantly transformed into a struggle to deal with the overpowering stench.
An employee remarked, "We had caught the thief, only to realize the real challenge lay elsewhere. Within seconds, the entire office emptied out. Everyone rushed outside, holding their noses."
Sunil Sutradhar, the Sub-Postmaster, said, "We suspect he came with the intention of stealing around Rs 5 lakh. As soon as the staff caught him, he smeared the feces he had brought with him onto his body and spread it all over the office. None of us were prepared for a situation like this."
Following the incident, operations at the post office came to a standstill. Customers were asked to wait outside, and services had to be suspended for a considerable period. Later, staff members began the task of sanitizing the entire office.
Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot. However, detaining the accused proved difficult. Initially, no one wanted to approach the thief as his body was smeared with excrement. Eventually, with the help of locals, he was detained and taken to the police station.
Debashis Dey, the post office peon, remarked, "I never imagined that someone would launch a 'counter-attack' like this after a failed burglary attempt. I have witnessed many incidents throughout my career, but I have never seen a scene quite like this."
Questions are now being raised- was there a premeditated plan to create chaos if caught? Otherwise, why would someone enter a post office with excrement in their pocket?
The police are attempting to identify the accused. They are also investigating whether this was merely an act of frustration following a failed theft or if there was some other calculated strategy behind it. However, in Alipurduar, one topic has overshadowed the theft itself- the town has seen many thieves, but a thief arriving to commit burglary with excrement in his pocket is likely a first!
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