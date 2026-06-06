ETV Bharat / state

'Stinky Weapon': Thief, Caught In Post Office In West Bengal, Leaves His Captors Disgusted

Alipurduar: Thieves usually carry sharp weapons or even guns to intimidate their captors if caught. However, a thief who was caught at the Alipurduar Court Post Office premises carried something stinky, a packet of faeces much to the disgust of his captors.

According to post office sources, the suspect had been loitering on the premises for quite some time. The staff members stated that his movements aroused suspicion, prompting them to keep a close watch on him. Eventually, he was caught red-handed while hovering near the area where cash is kept. That was when the 'real drama' began.

It is alleged that after being caught, the man initially argued for a while. Then, he pulled a plastic packet out of his pocket. Everyone present assumed he was about to produce a sharp weapon or the usual burglary tools. However, they were left stunned the moment the packet was opened—it contained faeces.

The accused began smearing the faeces onto his own body. Not only that, but within moments, he started spreading it across the post office counters, tables, chairs, walls, floors, and even the area where the cash was stored. The excitement of apprehending a thief instantly transformed into a struggle to deal with the overpowering stench.

An employee remarked, "We had caught the thief, only to realize the real challenge lay elsewhere. Within seconds, the entire office emptied out. Everyone rushed outside, holding their noses."