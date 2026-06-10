Weapons Recovered From Parked Car In Uttarakhand; STF Investigating Seizure
STF recovered one 12-bore pump-action gun, one .22-bore rifle, one .32-bore pistol and one .32-bore revolver from the vehicle parked in a private car park.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Police recovered four weapons and ammunition from a parked car in the Kashipur area here on Tuesday.
Acting on intelligence inputs, a 10-member Special Task Force (STF) team raided the car, a hatchback bearing registration number UK18P5046, that was parked in a private car parking and recovered the cache of weapons.
The team led by STF Inspector M P Singh and Arun Kumar recovered a 12-bore pump-action gun, a .22-bore rifle, a .32 bore pistol and a .32 bore revolver along with 237 cartridges.
According to STF officials, the identity and contacts of the vehicle owner are also being investigated and efforts are currently underway to determine who the recovered weapons belong to and where they were obtained from. They are also investigating the intended purpose of the weapons.
Investigating agencies are also trying to determine whether this case is linked to any criminal gang, smuggling network, or other illegal activities.
"The investigation is currently in its preliminary stages, and several important pieces of information are being gathered. A detailed account of the entire case will be released upon completion. Anyone found guilty will face strict legal action," STF inspector MP Singh said.
This action in Kashipur is being considered a major success for the Special Task Force (STF) against illegal weapons.
Officials say the case has become extremely important for security agencies, and the investigation is expected to yield significant revelations in the coming days.
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