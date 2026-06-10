ETV Bharat / state

Weapons Recovered From Parked Car In Uttarakhand; STF Investigating Seizure

The STF recovered a cache of weapons from a vehicle in a parking lot from Udham Singh Nagar in Kashipurwith 237 rounds of ( ETV Bharat )

Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Police recovered four weapons and ammunition from a parked car in the Kashipur area here on Tuesday.

Acting on intelligence inputs, a 10-member Special Task Force (STF) team raided the car, a hatchback bearing registration number UK18P5046, that was parked in a private car parking and recovered the cache of weapons.

The team led by STF Inspector M P Singh and Arun Kumar recovered a 12-bore pump-action gun, a .22-bore rifle, a .32 bore pistol and a .32 bore revolver along with 237 cartridges.

According to STF officials, the identity and contacts of the vehicle owner are also being investigated and efforts are currently underway to determine who the recovered weapons belong to and where they were obtained from. They are also investigating the intended purpose of the weapons.